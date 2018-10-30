Apple Pencil 2 for iPad Pro 2018 adds wireless charging, magnetic connection and new gestures

Apple has announced the Apple Pencil 2 for use exclusively with the brand new iPad Pro 2018.

The new, second-generation device has been completely redesigned for the new tablet and attaches magnetically, thanks to the 100+ magnets around the edge of the new iPad Pro.

That magnetic connection also serves to automatically pair the Pencil with the iPad, while wirelessly charging the accessory. Apple says this ensures the Apple Pencil 2 is always charged and ready to go. A new graphic at the top of the display will also indicate the charge level. Previously, the Apple Pencil has been charged via a lightning cable or the charging adapter that shipped with the original.

The company is also improving functionality. Tapping the iPad Pro screen with the new Pencil will automatically launch the Notes app. Once working within an app, iPad Pro users will be able to tap the pencil twice to switch modes from the selected writing tool to the eraser. Apple says this feature is customisable, with users able to map the gesture depending on the app they’re using.

In terms of the design there’s now one flat side, like an actual pencil, to stop it rolling off the table. The company has also ditched the detachable cap for a more simplified look.

The new Apple Pencil 2 will will be available alongside the new iPad Pro, which is available to pre-order from today. It starts at $799 (UK price to be confirmed) for the 11-inch model. The new Apple Pencil will be more expensive than its predecessor. It’s $129/£119 compared to the $99/£89 Apple asked for the original.

The new tablet offers Face ID, the most powerful Apple processor ever making it powerful enough for real, full-fat photoshop. Apple has ditched the Home button and replaced Lightning with USB-C, making it easier to connect to devices like cameras, phones, external displays and much, much more.

Will you be buying the new Apple iPad Pro when it goes on sale on November 7? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.