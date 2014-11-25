Apple sets record 7.8m App Store downloads in October

Apple managed to crack an all-time record for number of downloads in a single month on the App Store last month.

October saw an incredible 7.8 million apps beamed to iPhones worldwide, trumping all previous months.

It’s a frankly unsurprising figure considering October saw the launch of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, itself seeing incredible sales figures.

The new data comes courtesy of Fiksu, which revealed that app downloads in October were hiked up by 42 per cent compared to September.

The statistics also unearthed a 39 per cent year-on-year growth for October app downloads, which speaks volumes for the success of Apple’s new smartphone duo.

According to Fiksu, most of the downloads were re-downloads of apps, which means that users had already installed the apps before, possibly on a different device.

This means a big chunk of the fresh downloads can be attributed to new iPhone 6 owners, rather than an en masse decision to snap up record apps.

The iPhone 6 managed to top 10 million units sold in its first opening weekend, and has since seen stock shortages globally as a result of its success.

Apple opened up its smartphone wares to China for the first time too, where the Cupertino firm saw pre-orders hit 10 million in the first weekend, a tenth of which were placed within just six hours of the sale going live.

The iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus saw Apple jump screen size to 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch respectively, as well as adding iOS 8, Apple Health, and NFC-powered Apple Pay contactless payments.

Via: BGR