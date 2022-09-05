Apple Reality Pro headset is ‘first of three’, but holy grail may be years away

Apple has three augmented and virtual reality headset will reportedly arrive under the name Apple Reality Pro and is one of at least three the company is working on.

In his Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman says the first won’t arrive until 2023, meaning we’re unlikely to see it previewed at the September 7 event this week.

According to the well-connected reporter, the model number N301 is the first of these devices will be called Reality Pro, which is scheduled to be a rival the forthcoming Meta Quest Pro.

“The device has been in development for years and will blend augmented reality with virtual reality. Apple will release the headset in 2023, with a lighter-weight AR-only version coming in later years,” he writes in the newsletter.

Gurman’s sources say the successor will be more affordable and go under the model name N602, while the N421 could be the long-awaited augmented reality only device. However, this seems to be the holy grail, and might be a while coming according to Gurman.

The conventions have been hinted at by Apple’s recent trademark applications, centred around the ‘Reality’ name. The company has taken the names “Reality Processor,” “Reality Pro,” and “Reality One” for example.

He says Reality Processor is “a reasonable name for the onboard co-processor that will handle the headset’s high-intensity AR and VR graphics alongside the M2 chip.” Back in May it emerged Apple had trademarked realityOS, which would likely be the name of the operating system the device will run off.

If this flurry of information gets you pumped for the headset release then cool your jets. There are no plans to discuss the plans during Wednesday’s keynote address, according to the report.

We’ll have full coverage of the ‘Far out’ event, where Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14 range, the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Pro and perhaps even AirPods Pro 2. Join us on Wednesday at 6pm UK time.