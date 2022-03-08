Apple unveils M1 Ultra chip for super-powered Macs

Apple confirmed that it’s launching a new M1 Ultra processor for high-end Macs during its ‘Peek Performance’ event.

The M1 Ultra shares the same 5nm architecture as previous Apple M1 processors, but packs an astonishing 20 CPU cores and 64 GPU cores. This makes the Ultra the most powerful chip that Apple has ever launched.

Apple revealed that it used a process called UltraFusion to effectively fuse together two Apple Silicon chips together in order to achieve such as a fast performance. Due to its size, the Ultra is unlikely to feature inside any portables such as the MacBook Pro.

The M1 Ultra features a whopping 114 billion transistors, which is a massive leap on the 57 billion transistors found on the 57 billion transistors found on the next most powerful Apple Silicon processor, the M1 Max.

There will also be up to 128GB unified memory available on the M1 Ultra chip, and up to 800GB/s bandwidth.

Apple suggests the M1 Ultra chip is 7x more powerful than the standard M1 chip, which is seriously impressive considering the M1 is a performance leader in the ultrabook market.

Apple has confirmed the the new processor will feature inside the newly confirmed Mac Studio, which is essentially a super-powered version of the Mac Mini. The Mac Studio, with the M1 Ultra packed inside, is apparently 80% faster than the most powerful Mac Pro.

The M1 Ultra is also expected to feature inside the next iteration of the Mac Pro, although the desktop PC wasn’t mentioned during the recent Apple showcase.