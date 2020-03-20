Apple is harnessing augmented reality tech to show off its new iPad Pro to fans and potential buyers.

With all Apple stores outside of China currently closed due to coronavirus, the company has had to get creative in its efforts to show the new product off to potential customers.

To check out the new iPad in AR, simply visit the Apple website on an iOS device, find the iPad Pro page, and you’ll have to option to view the all-new iPad Pro sat on your desk.

Then, just point your device at the surface you want to see the new iPad Pro on and – as if by AR magic – it will appear there.

Seemingly Apple intend this tool to offer customers a more tangible idea of the size of the new tablet and its keyboard. Potential customers will see how well the latest offering from Apple fits into their office or workspace and can a slightly more informed purchase as a result.

The iPad Pro 2020 looks pretty impressive too. It supports Wi-Fi 6 standards which means potential access to faster Wi-Fi than is supported by any MacBook that’s currently available.

There’s lots to like about the new iPad Pro. Apple says it’s “faster and more powerful than most Windows PC laptops,” which rather suggests that the company is keen to take some market share from competitors like Lenovo and Dell.

Offering AR trials instead of in-store ones isn’t the only thing Apple have had to do to adapt to the coronavirus outbreak. A strange recent update saw the company limit iPhone purchases. Customers cannot currently buy more than two handsets of some iPhone models – which made us wonder why people were trying to do so in the first place?

Who is hoarding iPhones? What?

