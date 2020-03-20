Apple limits online purchases to… stop rich people from hoarding iPhones?

Apple is restricting customers to buying no more than two models of certain products, including the iPhone 11 and the recently updated iPad Pro.

Currently, anyone trying to buy more than two of certain models will find themselves faced with a stark red warning at check-out, that reads: “A maximum of 2 [of this item] can be purchased per customer. Please adjust the total quantity [of this item] in your order before checking out.”

At present, it looks like the rules apply to any iPhone model, the new iPad and MacBook Air models. It’s still possible to buy a mix of models (say two iPhone 8s and two iPhone 11s) but you can’t stock up on any one product.

However, you can fill your boots with older models of certain items – the site allowed us to add four 10.2-inch iPads into our basket, for instance.

The new rules follow on from previous rumours that Apple was facing a shortage of replacement iPhones, which emerged in March. Speaking to the press, an anonymous employee said that the company had sent a memo round explaining that replacement iPhones would be in “short supply for as long as two to four weeks”.

Apple previously confirmed that it wasn’t set to hit its financial targets in February, largely due to the closure of factories based in China. Even though these factories have now re-opened, it looks like the supply chain is still experiencing some disruptions.

Most Apple stores have closed across the globe, as countries attempt to stem the spread of Covid-19. Last week, Apple re-opened its brick and mortar shops in China, but at present all physical retail spaces outside of the country are closed indefinitely.

We’ve reached out to Apple to ask for more details on the new restrictions.

