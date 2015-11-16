iPhone 6C: 4-inch Apple smartphone coming mid-2016, says analyst

Rumours of a sequel to the iPhone 5C haven’t exactly been in short supply, and the hype train doesn’t appear to be slowing down.

Apple is planning to launch a 4-inch iPhone 6C in the near future, a new report claims.

According to IHS Technology Research Director Kevin Wang, posting to his Weibo page, Apple will launch the device halfway through 2016.

Right now, the only 4-inch device available to buy directly from Apple is the iPhone 5S.

Since that handset, Apple has shown a newfound willingness to peddle larger handsets – specifically 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch devices.

The iPhone 5C, meanwhile, was shunned from the line-up earlier this year, and no successor was ever named.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about an iPhone 6C; rumours about the device have been circulating since before the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus launched.

With most phones now rising well above 5-inchs in screen diameter, a 4-inch iPhone could fill a sales niche.

Unfortunately, Apple has made no public comment on the matter, so we’ll just have to wait for now.

Do you still favour the 4-inch form factor? Let us know in the comments.

