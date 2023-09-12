Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to watch the iPhone 15 launch

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

The launch of the iPhone 15 lines of handsets is finally upon us; here is how you can watch along at home.

Apple will be taking centre stage with yet another live event tonight, named Wonderlust. While we don’t have all the specifics right now, we’re all waiting on tenterhooks for the launch of the iPhone 15 series. 

If Apple sticks with the same pattern as the iPhone 14 series, we should be introduced to four new models, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. 

There have been rumours circulating that the release of the iPhone 15 Pro Max will lag behind its siblings by as much as a month, but that should not stop it from being announced at tonight’s event. 

Don’t fret if you won’t be able to watch the event live, you can always check in with our live blog. We will be updating this live blog religiously during the event with all the biggest announcements, so you don’t need to worry about missing out on any key information. 

With all that said, here is everything you need to watch the Apple Wonderlust event today.

How to watch the iPhone 15 launch

If you’re over here in the UK, then the Apple Wonderlust event will start at 6pm. It will also be going out at 10am PT and 1pm EST. 

You can watch the event right here as soon as it goes out – just tune in when it starts and watch along via the YouTube link below. You can also watch the event on the official Apple YouTube channel. 

You also have the option of watching along via the Apple website. If you happen to own an Apple TV, then make sure you go to the Apple Special Event option to watch it on the big screen. 

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

