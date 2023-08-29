Apple confirms September 12 event with iPhone 15 expected

Apple has confirmed the time and date of its next major launch event, where it will almost certainly reveal the iPhone 15 range and other hardware.

The event, which arguably remains the most awaited annual showcase in the tech calendar, will take place on Tuesday September 12 at 10:00am California time.

That’ll mean the keynote from Apple Park will be live streaming in the UK from 6pm UK time. The entire Trusted Reviews team will be covering the event as it happens from both the UK and the United States, so stay turned for the announcements as they happen as well as the reaction and analysis.

The event is tagged “Wonderlust” by Apple this year with a spray paint-esque blue and grey logo. That could refer to the rumoured new blue and silver/gray hues for the iPhone 15 Pro versions of the handset.

Regardless, the iPhone 15 is highly likely to be the star of the show once again, with four handsets under the naming convention expected to arrive. We’ll also hear when the devices will go on sale.

There are no great revisions expected this time around, but Apple usually surprises us with some new hardware and software features to separate the new phones from the previous generation models. Chief among the changes is expected to be an action button to replace the mute switch and a new USB-C port to replace Lightning.

Existing iPhone and iPad owners will also learn when they’ll be able to download the completed version of the iOS 17 operating system, which has been in beta since the announcement at WWDC 2023 in June.

As far as further hardware is concerned, Apple is likely to announce new versions of its Apple Watch. The Apple Watch 9 is very likely, while Apple may further refine the extreme sports-themed Apple Watch Ultra it released a year ago.

Beyond that, the situation is less clear. New Mac models are possible, if improbable. New iPad Pro models may not arrive until next year, while there doesn’t seem to be much cause for updating the Apple TV box. It’s all been quiet on the AirPods front recently too. As always, there’s a chance of a One More Thing…