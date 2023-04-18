 large image

Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple HomePod speakers can now warn when your smoke alarm goes off

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple has rolled out the Sound Recognition feature for the HomePod 2 and HomePod mini speakers which, among other things, will warn your iPhone if a smoke or carbon monoxide alarm goes off inside your house.

The feature, which was announced alongside the HomePod 2 speaker in January, can be set up via the Apple Home app from today. There’s no need for the detectors to be smart in any way, as the feature works by simply recognising the distinct sounds they make. You know, those piercing and deafening ‘startle you awake in the middle of the night’ sounds.

Get an iPhone 12 mini from just £269

Get an iPhone 12 mini from just £269

Giffgaff is selling refurbished iPhone 12 mini handsets from just £269.

  • Giffgaff
  • Refurbished
  • From £269
View Deal

If the HomePods’ newfound ability to pick up the alarms from your in-home sensors is triggered, you’ll be notified on your Apple Watch or iPhone while you’re away from said home. The feature is end-to-end encrypted and the sound recognition takes place locally via the speaker rather than involving Apple’s cloud servers. This news was first reported by TechCrunch.

It’s a great way to provide a little added peace of mind for those who worry about leaving the stove on by accident when they leave the house, for example. Even more impressive is HomePod’s ability to leverage a connected smart home camera to show a feed of the home along with the smoke/carbon monoxide alarm warning so you can see what’s what.

It’s not a brand new feature, by any means, as both the Alex Guard and Nest Protect options both perform similar tasks. However for those rooted deeply in the Apple ecosystem, it’s good to see this feature rolling out. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear as if the original, discontinued HomePod is included.

The HomePod 2 was a surprise release in early 2023 and didn’t really offer too much in the way of new features. There’s a slightly bigger top display, improved sound and support for the new Matter smart home standard, lacked by the original.

We gave the Siri-powered it a 4.5 star score out of a possible 5 and praised the fantastic sound with strong spatial audio representation, there’s also now a removable power cable, and a pleasing small and compact design.

You might like…

Apple HomePod 2 vs Echo Studio: What’s the difference?

Apple HomePod 2 vs Echo Studio: What’s the difference?

Hannah Davies 1 month ago
Apple HomePod 2 vs HomePod Mini: Which speaker should you get?

Apple HomePod 2 vs HomePod Mini: Which speaker should you get?

Kob Monney 2 months ago
Apple HomePod 2 Review

Apple HomePod 2 Review

Max Parker 2 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.