Alexa can now guard your house, while Ring Stick Up Cam keeps watch

Amazon announced over a dozen new products during a surprise event on September 20. However, if you’re planning to buy them all, you might want upgrade your home security system.

Unsurprisingly, Amazon has you covered there also. The company also revealed a new version of the Ring Stick Up Cam, which arrives in battery powered and wired options.

It’s a strange name for a device that’s supposed to guard against thieves (or perhaps just a pun?), but the cameras will also integrate with the Ring Alarm system, as well as Alexa in the months to come.

The cameras, which are intended for indoor and outdoor use, offer two-way audio, 1080p video resolution, as well as night vision. There’s a wide viewing angle and a built in siren.

Indoors, the camera will notify users when suspicious activity is spotted and can be programmed to trigger a recording. They’ll also interact with Ring’s Neighbourhoods app, which alerts neighbours about suspicious activity in their community.

The $179.99 Ring Stick Up Cam Wired is available to pre-order in the US now ahead of an October 18 shipping date. The battery-powered option will arrive in December.

Alexa Guard

Elsewhere, during the event, Amazon announced Alexa Guard, a new service for Echo speakers that’ll alert users when they hear the sound of breaking glass. It’ll also notify users when it detects sound from a smoke or carbon monoxide alarm in the home.

All users will have to do enable Guard mode is to say “Alexa I’m leaving.”

If you have smart lights in your home, Alexa Guard will also randomise their operation to make it appear as if you’re home, sort of like Kevin’s impromptu party in Home Alone.

This features comes following the launch of the Away Mode Alexa skill, which runs through a number of conversational scenarios, to make it appear as if homeowners are actually on the premises.

