 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple HomePod (2nd Gen) vs HomePod Mini: Do the new upgrades matter?

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

The HomePod 2nd generation is the latest addition to the company’s smart speaker lineup, and it’s packed with new features.

But anyone that’s looking to upgrade their home audio may have also come across the HomePod Mini and may be wondering how these two devices compare.

We’re going to be running through all the key differences between these two devices so you can decide which home speaker is the best fit for you. Read on to find out everything you need to know.

The Mini is a lot more affordable

It’s not too surprising to see that the HomePod Mini is a lot more affordable than its larger older sibling. The Mini costs £99/$99/€109 and can be found in five different colours: Space Grey, Blue, White, Yellow and Orange.

The HomePod is a lot more expensive, coming in with a £299/$299/€344 price. Since it boasts different specs – which we will touch on in the next sections – the price hike makes sense. It can be found in just two colours, White and Midnight.

Apple HomePod 2023
Apple HomePod. Image Credit (Apple)

Taking a quick look at the designs of each device, the Mini is a lot lighter and weighs only 345g with a curved design that is similar to the Amazon Echo Dot. The HomePod is larger, with an impressive weight of 2.5kg. It has a tubed shape and looks a little more mature than its smaller sibling, which is helped by its limited colourways.

Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos feature on the HomePod

The full-sized HomePod comes with Spatial Audio. If you want to learn more about Apple Spatial Audio, click on the link prior for a more detailed explanation.

Simply put, Spatial Audio uses an accelerometer to track where you are and direct the music towards you, aided by the room-sensing feature that is implemented on the HomePod.

Apple HomePod Mini side
Apple HomePod Mini. Image Credit (Apple)

According to Apple, the room sensing feature allows the HomePod to understand where it is placed in any given space, and alter its audio to fit the environment. This should all be complimented by Dolby Atmos, which is a surround sound technology developed by Dolby. It adds height to audio that makes it feel more enveloping with no vertical or horizontal limitations.

Until we test out the HomePod we can’t comment if it will be more immersive than the HomePod Mini, but we suspect that the added technology will result in a more expansive experience.

The HomePod boasts five tweeters and a woofer

The Mini comes with a full-range driver alongside dual force-cancelling passive radiators. We thought that this speaker provided an impressive sound that was balanced without losing any subtly.

The HomePod has amped things up, as it features a high-excursion woofer and five beamforming tweeters. Apple claims that the tweeters – which are located around its base – optimise high frequencies to produce detailed and articulate audio. The woofer, meanwhile, should provide a rich, deep bass thanks to the powerful motor inside which drives the diaphragm while tuning low frequencies in real-time.

Due to the expanded array of features, we expect that the HomePod will provide more detailed audio that is better equipped to handle both high and low notes. The larger size should also mean that it can reach a higher volume.

You might like…

How to completely turn off autocorrect on an iPhone

How to completely turn off autocorrect on an iPhone

Gemma Ryles 2 months ago
How to merge duplicate photos on iOS 16

How to merge duplicate photos on iOS 16

Gemma Ryles 3 months ago
How to stream PS5 games to an iPhone and iPad

How to stream PS5 games to an iPhone and iPad

Gemma Ryles 3 months ago
How to stream Xbox Game Pass games to an iPhone and iPad

How to stream Xbox Game Pass games to an iPhone and iPad

Gemma Ryles 3 months ago
How to pin Safari tabs on your iPhone

How to pin Safari tabs on your iPhone

Gemma Ryles 3 months ago
How to quickly batch edit multiple photos on iOS

How to quickly batch edit multiple photos on iOS

Gemma Ryles 3 months ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.