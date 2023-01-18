 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

HomePod mini will get some of the best HomePod 2 features

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

In announcing the full-size HomePod (2nd Gen) on Wednesday, Apple also confirmed the HomePod mini counterpart would be upgraded to support some of those fancy new features.

The headline-making temperature and humid sensors on the HomePod 2 have apparently been sitting dormant within the HomePod mini all along and will be enabled in a future update (MacRumors reports).

These sensors, Apple says, will help users with smart home automation. So, if you have a HomeKit or Matter compatible fan or heater, for example, you’ll be able to program it to be activated when HomePod detects a certain temperature has been reached.

“With its built-in sensor, HomePod can detect and tell you the temperature and humidity of the room.8 And you can set it in automations so the blinds close if the temperature hits 80 degrees,” Apple says on the HomePod product page.

The presence of the sensors has been mooted for over a year now. iFixit found the sensor in its teardown of the HomePod mini. So, it seems Apple has been planning this feature for quite some time now and is now able to activate it.

Another HomePod 2 feature coming to the HomePod mini is the Sound Recognition tool, a new home safety feature Apple is introducing. HomePod has learned to detect smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms. If it detects one, you’ll be notified on your iPhone or Apple Watch.

That feature will be brought to HomePod mini with a software update later this year, Apple says. Users will need the latest version of the Apple Home app, which should be re-released soon.

So, if you were thinking of buying the full size HomePod (2nd Gen) to replace your HomePod mini, just know you’ll be getting some of its best features in these updates.

You might like…

Apple HomePod (2nd Gen) vs HomePod Mini: Do the new upgrades matter?

Apple HomePod (2nd Gen) vs HomePod Mini: Do the new upgrades matter?

Gemma Ryles 4 hours ago
Apple HomePod vs HomePod (2nd Gen): What’s new and different?

Apple HomePod vs HomePod (2nd Gen): What’s new and different?

Kob Monney 4 hours ago
Best smart thermostats 2023: Save on heating costs now

Best smart thermostats 2023: Save on heating costs now

David Ludlow 1 year ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.