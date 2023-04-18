Apple AR/VR headset report offers best idea yet of what it’s actually for

With a public debut thought to be less than a couple of months away, a new report has shed light on the potential focal points of Apple’s ‘Reality Pro’ AR/VR headset.

A new update from the reliable Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman speaks of a broad focus for the breakthrough headset, consisting of but not limited to sports apps, gaming, fitness and collaboration.

One of the headliners will be a version of the Fitness+ app that’ll enable users to take a class with a virtual reality-based instructor. That’ll be backed by a dedicated Health app offering guided meditations complete with sound prompts and graphics.

Naturally, given Apple’s recent acquisition of rights to live sports like pro baseball and MLS soccer, the device will provide a theatre for tuning into games. Conversely, Apple is working on a Books app so you can read in virtual reality. That sounds like one we’re going to have to see to take seriously.

The company is also going to include a VR version of FaceTime where you’ll be able to hang out with Memoji like avatars of your pals and colleagues where you can collaborate in work meetings.

According to the report, there’ll also be a specially designed camera app for the headset which will enable users to take photos of their viewpoint while wearing it. The latest update from Gurman, also says Apple has been working closely with some gaming developers ahead of the launch so we can expect some exclusive gaming experiences for the device.

Lastly, the report says Apple is optimising a lot of familiar iPad apps for use within the headset. There’ll be versions of Safari, Calendar, Home, Notes, Photos, Music and Reminders that users will be able to access in mixed reality.

Interestingly, there’ll be multitasking with a few apps able to run at the same time, while the location aware headset (probably via a connected iPhone) will prompt users into accessing different apps as they move between rooms.

This is the most detailed report we’ve seen yet about the headset’s key use cases and it’ll be interesting to see how many of these apps and services Apple chooses to demonstrate if it chooses to showcase the device at WWDC 2023 on June 5.