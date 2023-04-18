 large image

Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple AR/VR headset report offers best idea yet of what it’s actually for

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

With a public debut thought to be less than a couple of months away, a new report has shed light on the potential focal points of Apple’s ‘Reality Pro’ AR/VR headset.

A new update from the reliable Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman speaks of a broad focus for the breakthrough headset, consisting of but not limited to sports apps, gaming, fitness and collaboration.

Get an iPhone 12 mini from just £269

Get an iPhone 12 mini from just £269

Giffgaff is selling refurbished iPhone 12 mini handsets from just £269.

  • Giffgaff
  • Refurbished
  • From £269
View Deal

One of the headliners will be a version of the Fitness+ app that’ll enable users to take a class with a virtual reality-based instructor. That’ll be backed by a dedicated Health app offering guided meditations complete with sound prompts and graphics.

Naturally, given Apple’s recent acquisition of rights to live sports like pro baseball and MLS soccer, the device will provide a theatre for tuning into games. Conversely, Apple is working on a Books app so you can read in virtual reality. That sounds like one we’re going to have to see to take seriously.

The company is also going to include a VR version of FaceTime where you’ll be able to hang out with Memoji like avatars of your pals and colleagues where you can collaborate in work meetings.

According to the report, there’ll also be a specially designed camera app for the headset which will enable users to take photos of their viewpoint while wearing it. The latest update from Gurman, also says Apple has been working closely with some gaming developers ahead of the launch so we can expect some exclusive gaming experiences for the device.

Lastly, the report says Apple is optimising a lot of familiar iPad apps for use within the headset. There’ll be versions of Safari, Calendar, Home, Notes, Photos, Music and Reminders that users will be able to access in mixed reality.

Interestingly, there’ll be multitasking with a few apps able to run at the same time, while the location aware headset (probably via a connected iPhone) will prompt users into accessing different apps as they move between rooms.

This is the most detailed report we’ve seen yet about the headset’s key use cases and it’ll be interesting to see how many of these apps and services Apple chooses to demonstrate if it chooses to showcase the device at WWDC 2023 on June 5.

You might like…

Apple AR/VR Headset: All the latest news and rumours

Apple AR/VR Headset: All the latest news and rumours

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
Apple AR/VR headset tipped for WWDC unveil – why that would make sense

Apple AR/VR headset tipped for WWDC unveil – why that would make sense

Chris Smith 2 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.