How to sign up for MLS Season Pass through the Apple TV app

The Major League Soccer season kicks off on February 25 with exclusive coverage on the Apple TV app via the MLS Season Pass streaming channel. Here’s how to sign up.

MLS Season Pass is the new streaming channel within the Apple TV app. It’ll give you access to every single Major League Soccer game throughout the 2023 season, which runs from February 25 into November.

As well as the regular season – where the likes of Inter Miami, LA Galaxy, New York Red Bulls, Nashville SC and the reigning MLS Cup champions LAFC will battle it out throughout the summer – a Season Pass gets you access to the full playoff schedule.

For more on what you get from MLS Season Pass, how to watch and how much it costs, check out our guide to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

However, if you’re simply looking for information on how to sign up in the Apple TV app, we’ve got you covered.

What you’ll need:

A device capable of running the Apple TV app (we’re using an iPhone 12 Pro Max)

The Apple TV app downloaded from the App Store, or your TV/console marketplace

A Wi-Fi connection or mobile data connection

An Apple ID account

The Short Version :

Open the Apple TV app on the iPhone or iPad

Hit the search tab to see MLS Season Pass and open the portal

Hit subscribe

Choose a monthly/season plan or sign up to Apple TV Plus for a discount

Confirm the purchase with Face ID/Touch ID and a password.