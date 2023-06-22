Apple and LG team-up to transform the hotel TV experience

One of the more intriguing fringe announcements from WWDC 2023 surrounded plans to make hotel TVs compatible with Apple’s AirPlay tech.

The addition of Apple’s proprietary casting tech would make it possible for iPhone and iPad users to stream their own content to the TV, rather than just putting up with what’s available via the set.

At WWDC, Apple said AirPlay for Hotels would give users a chance to securely sync up to the television set via a QR code. That would immediately set up access to streaming media, screen mirroring, photo casting and loads more.

The QR code doesn’t require any additional logins to smart TV apps, which can take ages on those crappy remotes and there’ll be no need to download any apps either.

Step forth LG, who makes more hotel TVs than anyone else, to announce it’ll be the first manufacturer to build this technology into their commercial TVs. They’ll be available from later this year “at select properties” LG said in a press release today.

“This is a major advancement for in-room entertainment in the travel and hospitality industry, and underscores how closely we are listening to the needs of consumers who increasingly demand simple access to their personal media options on the biggest screen, wherever they are,” LG’s Michael Kosla said. “Hotels that offer this feature will have an immediate leg up with travelers who use Apple devices, boosting guest satisfaction while providing real differentiation from local competition.”

LG says it is all about empowering hotels to deliver guest satisfaction and anything that stops us looking at grainy TV delivered through an aerial or looking at ads for the resort is fine by us.