Apple AirTags to arrive alongside late iPhone 12 in mid-October – report

Apple could launch the long-rumoured AirTags trackers, alongside the iPhone 12 later this year according to new supply chain rumours.

The expected rival to the Tile Bluetooth trackers will be announced alongside the next-gen handsets according to the Japanese site Macotakara (via 9to5Mac).

The site, which has a decent record in this regard, brings word from Chinese suppliers saying the event will come in mid-October and will feature the launch of the iPhone 12 and Apple Watch Series 6.

It writes (translated): “According to Chinese supplier information, Apple seems to be preparing to announce the loss prevention tag AirTag at the online event of iPhone 12 series, Apple Watch Series 6 scheduled to be held in the latter half of October 2020.”

Should Apple launch the iPhone 12 in mid-October, that would be around a month later than we usually see the company take to the stage at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino. The company has already warned us to face delays of a “few weeks” for this year’s iPhone models due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As far as AirTags are concerned, they’re already late, according to expectations. We’d figured these devices would arrive at an event in March alongside the iPhone SE 2020, but Apple chose not to reveal them amid the uncertainty of global lockdowns, while they were absent from WWDC too.

When they do arrive, the trackers will be an extension of Apple’s existing “Find My” network, which helps device owners keep tabs on their devices and contacts.

Like Tile, AirTags are expected to enable users to attach small trackers to items like keys, wallets and other valuables in order to track them and their last location. It is thought they’ll work with Bluetooth and users will be able to locate the associated items within the Find My app. We haven’t seen any leaked images yet, but the devices are expected to be small white discs that would easily slip inside a wallet, for example.

