iOS 14.5 Features: Face ID to work with masks, support for new game controllers

Apple is releasing the first iOS 14.5 beta for developers, and it looks like the update will introduce a host of significant features.

Perhaps the headline feature is the addition of support for the new PS5 DualSense and the new Xbox Series X controllers, which are currently unsupported by the iPhone and iPad.

This will be a welcome addition for those hoping to access their Game Pass Ultimate subscription through the forthcoming Safari web app, and PS5 remote play via the PlayStation app. Of course, the controllers will also be compatible with App Store and Apple Arcade games.

It’ll likely be a few weeks (at least) before Apple makes the update available to consumers, but this is definitely a feature to look forward to.

Also on the agenda for iOS 14.5 is a feature that makes using Face ID easier to use when you’re wearing a face covering. If you own an Apple Watch, that is. As first noted by the WSJ’s Joanna Stern, So long as iPhone owners are wearing an unlocked Apple Watch (running watchOS 7.4) at the time, the iPhone will still unlock via Face ID without asking for the passcode.

Apple Watch owners can currently unlock their Macs in a similar way. The Mac automatically senses when you’re nearby and will automatically log users into their laptop or desktop.

The update also includes the App Tracking Transparency pop-ups that give users the opportunity to approve or ask apps not to track them across the web for the purposes of targeted advertising. The first beta also includes AirPlay 2 support for the Apple Fitness+ app. Apple released iOS 14.4, which mainly focused on bug fixes, last week.

The update did include a new Bluetooth feature, which enables users to classify the kind of connected device. After installing, users will see a new ‘Device Type’ option when tapping the third-party Bluetooth accessory in the Settings page.