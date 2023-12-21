Android to finally introduce Battery Health monitor – report

Android users could finally get an iPhone-like Battery Health indicator, judging by a recent Android 14 beta update.

According to a report from Android Authority, Google is planning on introducing a tool that’ll show phone and tablet owners how much the battery charge capacity is degrading over time.

This could help users determine when it’s time to replace the battery and answer frustrations about why the battery isn’t lasting as long as it did when the phone was newer.

While Android 14 added a new battery information page for Pixel phones recently – which showed the manufacture date and cycle count – it currently doesn’t include the overall health of the battery.

However, that should change in 2024, according to the report citing an Android 14 QPR2 Beta 2 update that includes a new battery health page within the battery settings. While the feature isn’t functional yet, the settings page does explain that “batteries degrade over time and last fewer hours between charges.”

The report adds that strings within the APK reveals the settings page will eventually show the “estimated percentage of charge the battery can currently hold compared to when it was new.”

It’s not clear whether Google will add the tool within Android 14 or will test it with beta users with a view to an Android 15 launch. However, when it does arrive, it’ll be most welcome and a helpful aid for those users replacing the batteries themselves.

Should Google add this feature, it’ll give the operating system parity with iOS, which added a battery health menu in iOS 11, way back in 2018, following a CPU throttling controversy where Apple defended slowing down older phones in order to protect ageing batteries.