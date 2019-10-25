Android 10 arrives on the Galaxy Note 10 – here’s how to get it

Samsung has released an Android 10 beta for its flagship Galaxy Note 10. Here’s how you can get your hands on it, and what to expect once it’s installed.

The beta, known as One UI 2.0 after Samsung’s user interface, has confirmed to be live for Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus users in Germany, the USA, and South Korea from October 25. We expect other countries to follow shortly. SamMobile report that, once available, you can download it via the Samsung Members app on your device and following the notification for the One UI beta announcement.

We haven’t yet tried out the new One UI 2.0 interface, but we named the original iteration as the best that Samsung has yet rolled out, so we’re expecting good things. As for Android 10 itself, upon which the interface is based, we have a much better idea of what to expect. The headline feature is the much-anticipated Dark Theme, which applies black and grey hues to the interface. However in our review we found that this feature has been applied a little haphazardly, without uniformity even among all of Google’s own apps. In fact our favourite feature of the new OS has proven to be Live Transcribe, which efficiently turns speech into text in real time.

We’re looking forward to seeing how the Galaxy Note 10 gets on with running Android 10. In our review of the device, we were especially pleased with the processing power of this device, along with its versatility and trademark stylus support; though the battery life was considerably better on the Plus version. Coming up next year, we’re already expecting great things from Samsung’s next flagships (which are both expected to run Android 10 from launch): the Samsung Galaxy S11 and Samsung Galaxy Note 11.

