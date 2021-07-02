New leaks and reports suggest AMD could soon launch a new graphics card: the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT.

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT is expected to use the current generation RDNA 2 architecture, but will be aimed at the entry-level market, likely targeting a 1080p performance while supporting the likes of ray tracing. AMD has already unveiled the mobile Radeon RX 6600M GPU for laptops, so it makes sense to make an equivalent for desktop.

While AMD is yet to confirm the existence of the Radeon RX 6600 XT, VideoCardz has seemingly published some leaked press shots of the graphics card. The image shows that the graphics card could feature a single-fan design, which may be ideal for Mini-ITX builds, as well as a single 8-pin power connector.

It has also been suggested that the Radeon RX 6600 XT will feature 2048 stream processors, a boost clock up to 2684MHz and 8GB GDDR6 video memory. A reported 130W TBP (Typical Board Power) should also make this card impressively power efficient.

Of course, without an official announcement from AMD it’s worth taking everything with a pinch of salt. For now, keep scrolling down for the latest information, and keep this page bookmarked for future updates.

Release date

There’s unfortunately no confirmed release date for the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT, but uif various reports are to be believed, a launch could be imminent.

Renowned leaker @Komachi_Ensaka (via TechRadar) tweeted out a screenshot from AMD’s Radeon software update that seemingly references both the unreleased RX 6600 XT and Radeon RX 6600 graphics cards. Couple this with VideoCardz’s leaked images, and it does seem likely that AMD’s rumoured GPU could launch sooner rather than later. However, given the company’s ongoing stance to not comment on “rumour and speculation” at the time of publishing we hadn’t been able to confirm this.

Price

A price hasn’t been confirmed for the Radeon RX 6600 XT just yet, but we expect it to be cheaper than the Radeon RX 6700 XT (£419.99/$479) and competitive with Nvidia’s RTX 3060 (£240/$329) and RTX 3060 Ti (£369/$399) graphics cards.

Specs

The specs for the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT are yet to be confirmed, but there’s plenty of speculation across the web.

The most widely reported spec seems to be the 8GB GDDR6 video memory, which would make a lot of sense compared to the current crop of RDNA 2 Radeon graphics cards.

TechPowerUp claims the Radeon RX 6600 XT will use a Navi 23 GPU, and see a boost clock speed of 2500MHz, 2048 shader cores, 128 texture mapping units and 64 ROPs. But again, with nothing concrete right now, we advise you to be sceptical.

There’s also very little to go in terms of the performance level. It’s very likely that this graphics cards will target a 1080p performance though, as AMD looks to challenge the RTX 3060 in the entry-level space.

Ray tracing support is also very likely, although the graphics card may need the help of FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution) to attain a high performance level when using such technology.