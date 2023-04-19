 large image

Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon Prime Video gets new feature that helps you hear dialogue better

Ruben Circelli By Ruben Circelli
Freelancer

Amazon has unveiled a new feature called Dialogue Boost that allows you to increase the volume of dialogue relative to other background sounds, music, etcetera.

If you’ve ever had trouble hearing the dialogue in a particular show or movie, Amazon is making moves to stop that from happening. Amazon has unveiled a new feature for Prime Video called Dialogue Boost that allows users to increase dialogue volume relative to other sounds, like effects, music, etcetera. This feature is currently available on a limited selection of English-language Amazon originals, but, of course, more content will get this feature in time.

Dialogue-boosting features have existed on TVs, especially higher-end ones, but this is the first major streaming service in recent memory to offer up a similar feature. So, how does it work? Well, according to Amazon, Dialogue Boosts relies on AI to analyze a piece of content and isolate certain components of audio, i.e. dialogue, in order to be able to boost that isolated audio component. Then, Dialogue Boost ‘enhances’ dialogue to make words sound crisp and clear, which likely means some kind of EQ; though, exactly what is unclear.

You can check out Dialogue Boost for yourself on shows like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, and Harlem or movies like The Big Sick, Being the Ricardos, and Beautiful Boy right now. What’s more is that Dialogue Boost is currently supported on all devices that can access Prime Video. Check a piece of content’s details page and you can find out if a particular piece of content supports Dialogue Boost. Plus, you can also choose your preferred level of Dialogue Boost, too, via the audio and subtitles dropdown menu.

While not everyone will want to mess with the audio mix of their preferred content, having the option is certainly good news if you struggle to make out dialogue amidst other effects, music, and background audio when watching something.

You might like…

Horizon Forbidden West gets big free update on PS5

Horizon Forbidden West gets big free update on PS5

Ruben Circelli 14 mins ago
Tidal says hi-res lossless is coming, raising questions about its MQA format

Tidal says hi-res lossless is coming, raising questions about its MQA format

Ruben Circelli 29 mins ago
Netflix’s password-sharing crackdown is still coming to the US

Netflix’s password-sharing crackdown is still coming to the US

Ruben Circelli 1 hour ago
Apple redesigns its Trade In website

Apple redesigns its Trade In website

Ruben Circelli 2 hours ago
Netflix to eject DVD by mail business after 25 years

Netflix to eject DVD by mail business after 25 years

Chris Smith 5 hours ago
Apple AR/VR headset report offers best idea yet of what it’s actually for

Apple AR/VR headset report offers best idea yet of what it’s actually for

Chris Smith 7 hours ago
Ruben Circelli
By Ruben Circelli
Freelancer
Ruben has worked in tech and games since 2014, contributing to some of the world's most well-known sites. Over the years, he's covered all things tech, from computing to mobile phones to hi-fi and eve…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.