Amazon Prime Video gets new feature that helps you hear dialogue better

Amazon has unveiled a new feature called Dialogue Boost that allows you to increase the volume of dialogue relative to other background sounds, music, etcetera.

If you’ve ever had trouble hearing the dialogue in a particular show or movie, Amazon is making moves to stop that from happening. Amazon has unveiled a new feature for Prime Video called Dialogue Boost that allows users to increase dialogue volume relative to other sounds, like effects, music, etcetera. This feature is currently available on a limited selection of English-language Amazon originals, but, of course, more content will get this feature in time.

Dialogue-boosting features have existed on TVs, especially higher-end ones, but this is the first major streaming service in recent memory to offer up a similar feature. So, how does it work? Well, according to Amazon, Dialogue Boosts relies on AI to analyze a piece of content and isolate certain components of audio, i.e. dialogue, in order to be able to boost that isolated audio component. Then, Dialogue Boost ‘enhances’ dialogue to make words sound crisp and clear, which likely means some kind of EQ; though, exactly what is unclear.

You can check out Dialogue Boost for yourself on shows like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, and Harlem or movies like The Big Sick, Being the Ricardos, and Beautiful Boy right now. What’s more is that Dialogue Boost is currently supported on all devices that can access Prime Video. Check a piece of content’s details page and you can find out if a particular piece of content supports Dialogue Boost. Plus, you can also choose your preferred level of Dialogue Boost, too, via the audio and subtitles dropdown menu.

While not everyone will want to mess with the audio mix of their preferred content, having the option is certainly good news if you struggle to make out dialogue amidst other effects, music, and background audio when watching something.