 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon is finally making it easier to quit Prime in the UK

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Amazon users in the UK will soon be able to leave the Prime subscription service with just two clicks, after pressure from consumer groups.

The new policy, which just came into effect in the European Union, will be replicated in the UK by the end of August, Amazon says. So, if you want rid of the £7.99 a month subscription and the free next-day delivery that comes with it, you’ll be able to do so without all of the confusing badgering and prompts to stay.

Part of the consumer groups’ complaints have been how complex the process of ending a Prime membership can be via the Amazon website or mobile apps.

On a big day for the European Union’s tougher stance on big tech, the European Commission announced Amazon will simplify its practices and reiterated that “dark patterns” and manipulative design should be outlawed.

Now, instead of confusing pages prompting users to continue their subscription, Amazon will now show users a single page outlining benefits before they hit “continue to cancel”. The second screen will allow users to “end membership now.”

“Previously, to cancel their subscription, consumers had to scroll through multiple pages containing distracting information and unclear button labels,” the commission wrote in a press release. “Overall, as a result of the dialogue, the platform will now enable consumers to unsubscribe in two simple steps, through an easy and visible cancellation button.”

In a statement, Amazon said: “Customer transparency and trust are top priorities for us. By design we make it clear and simple for customers to both sign up for or cancel their Prime membership. We continually listen to feedback and look for ways to improve the customer experience.”

Of course, now probably isn’t the perfect time to cancel a Prime membership, with Prime Day 2022 just around the corner. The company’s annual deals event is usually a massive boon for Prime sign-ups as all deals are exclusive to members.

You might like…

Big Tech faces sweeping changes as EU passes major new laws

Big Tech faces sweeping changes as EU passes major new laws

Chris Smith 2 hours ago
Prime Day 2022: Early and expected deals for Amazon’s mega sale

Prime Day 2022: Early and expected deals for Amazon’s mega sale

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
Amazon Prime Day 2022 announced

Amazon Prime Day 2022 announced

Jon Mundy 3 weeks ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.