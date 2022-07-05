Amazon is finally making it easier to quit Prime in the UK

Amazon users in the UK will soon be able to leave the Prime subscription service with just two clicks, after pressure from consumer groups.

The new policy, which just came into effect in the European Union, will be replicated in the UK by the end of August, Amazon says. So, if you want rid of the £7.99 a month subscription and the free next-day delivery that comes with it, you’ll be able to do so without all of the confusing badgering and prompts to stay.

Part of the consumer groups’ complaints have been how complex the process of ending a Prime membership can be via the Amazon website or mobile apps.

On a big day for the European Union’s tougher stance on big tech, the European Commission announced Amazon will simplify its practices and reiterated that “dark patterns” and manipulative design should be outlawed.

Now, instead of confusing pages prompting users to continue their subscription, Amazon will now show users a single page outlining benefits before they hit “continue to cancel”. The second screen will allow users to “end membership now.”

“Previously, to cancel their subscription, consumers had to scroll through multiple pages containing distracting information and unclear button labels,” the commission wrote in a press release. “Overall, as a result of the dialogue, the platform will now enable consumers to unsubscribe in two simple steps, through an easy and visible cancellation button.”

In a statement, Amazon said: “Customer transparency and trust are top priorities for us. By design we make it clear and simple for customers to both sign up for or cancel their Prime membership. We continually listen to feedback and look for ways to improve the customer experience.”

Of course, now probably isn’t the perfect time to cancel a Prime membership, with Prime Day 2022 just around the corner. The company’s annual deals event is usually a massive boon for Prime sign-ups as all deals are exclusive to members.