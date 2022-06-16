Amazon Prime Day 2022 announced

Amazon has announced that the next Amazon Prime Day sales event will take place on July 12 and July 13, 2022 from 3am ET (8am GMT).

While that’s still a good month away, however, early deals will commence in just a few days time on June 21. You can expect 55% off certain Amazon devices, up to 50% off Fire TV, and a bunch of deals on big brands like De’Longhi, Dove, and SodaStream.

Amazon has announced that it’s promising an expanded offering for this year’s event, with more third-party sellers than last year’s Prime Day across even more territories. This year, Poland and Sweden get to join the party for the first time ever.

You can bet that the TrustedReviews team will be on hand to bring the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 tech deals to your attention, as always.

In case you missed our handy explainer on Prime, it’s Amazon’s annual sales event targeted specifically at Amazon Prime subscribers. Due to the involvement of the Amazon faithful, you can generally expect even better deals than you’d find from the online retailer on the more famous Black Friday.

Don’t be discouraged if you’re not a Prime subscriber, though. Amazon continuously runs an offer whereby new subscribers get a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial. If you or someone else in your house hasn’t taken advantage of that already, now would be the best time to do so.

There’s always a knock-on effect around Prime Day too, as Amazon’s online rivals strive to hoover up some of that sales fever money with their own offers.