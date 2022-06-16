 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 announced

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Amazon has announced that the next Amazon Prime Day sales event will take place on July 12 and July 13, 2022 from 3am ET (8am GMT).

While that’s still a good month away, however, early deals will commence in just a few days time on June 21. You can expect 55% off certain Amazon devices, up to 50% off Fire TV, and a bunch of deals on big brands like De’Longhi, Dove, and SodaStream.

Amazon has announced that it’s promising an expanded offering for this year’s event, with more third-party sellers than last year’s Prime Day across even more territories. This year, Poland and Sweden get to join the party for the first time ever.

You can bet that the TrustedReviews team will be on hand to bring the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 tech deals to your attention, as always.

In case you missed our handy explainer on Prime, it’s Amazon’s annual sales event targeted specifically at Amazon Prime subscribers. Due to the involvement of the Amazon faithful, you can generally expect even better deals than you’d find from the online retailer on the more famous Black Friday.

Don’t be discouraged if you’re not a Prime subscriber, though. Amazon continuously runs an offer whereby new subscribers get a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial. If you or someone else in your house hasn’t taken advantage of that already, now would be the best time to do so.

There’s always a knock-on effect around Prime Day too, as Amazon’s online rivals strive to hoover up some of that sales fever money with their own offers.

You might like…

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 3 days ago
Best Smartwatch 2022: Apple, Galaxy and more top the list

Best Smartwatch 2022: Apple, Galaxy and more top the list

Alastair Stevenson 4 weeks ago
Best tablet 2022: the 8 top options for every buyer

Best tablet 2022: the 8 top options for every buyer

Alastair Stevenson 2 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.