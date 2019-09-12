Amazon is revealing yet more Alexa gear on September 25 – here’s what to expect

Apparently the flurry of Alexa-powered devices Amazon announced at IFA 2019 wasn’t all the Echo-maker has in store for this month

Despite revealing more than 20 devices – including a Fire TV Cube, a host of televisions running the Fire TV UI and an Anker soundbar with Alexa and Fire TV – Amazon is hosting an event on September 25 to reveal yet more tech.

What the company has in store is a mystery right now, but given that the deluge of products announced at IFA were focused on the Fire TV ecosystem, it’s a pretty safe bet Amazon is going to drop some refreshed Echo devices.

Black Friday is well in our sights so it makes sense Amazon would be replenishing the ranks ahead of the annual sales bonanza, where it usually offers deep discounts on products in an effort to get Alexa into more homes. So, perhaps we can expect a third-generation versions of the Amazon Echo and a fourth generation Amazon Echo Dot speaker.

Related: Which Amazon Echo speaker should you buy?

We could also see new versions of the display-packing Amazon Echo Show, while it’s possible the company could boost the Echo Plus to make it more of a rival to the Sonos One and Apple HomePod, in terms of audio quality.

Beyond boosting audio quality, there’s not a lot of obvious avenues for Amazon to make its Echo speakers better, but perhaps Amazon has an ace up its sleeve? We’re looking forward to finding out.

What we do know is Amazon is working to improve Alexa, and it is getting users involved. The company has opened-up its Alexa Answers scheme – a kind of Quora for the voice assistant – to all users. That means users are implored to help out with those questions that Alexa, in her current form, really struggles to answer.

What are you hoping for from Amazon’s September 25 event? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …