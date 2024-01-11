Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon and Panasonic team up on new OLED Fire TV sets

Jon Mundy

At CES 2024 this week, Amazon and Panasonic have announced a team-up on a range of new Fire TV OLED television sets.

The new collaboration will commence in 2024 with the Panasonic Z95A (55 and 65-inch) and Z93A (77-inch) ranges, which are described as flagship OLED smart TVs with Fire TV built in.

We’ve named the Panasonic Z95A as one of the best products of CES 2024. Its integration of Amazon’s Fire TV operating system means that you’ll have ready access to Alexa for slick navigation, which is often where even top TV sets fall down.

Naturally, this also makes smart home control from the TV more than a mere possibility, but something pretty simple.

Panasonic Fire TV OS

In all this, you won’t even need to talk to your remote control. These are the first TVs from Panasonic to feature far-field voice control, which means you’ll be heard from across the living room for a much more natural interaction experience.

Meanwhile, the Fire TV Ambient Experience turns your TV into a a smart display when not in use, offering up personal photos, artwork and calendar reminders.

Besides all these smart features, of course, the Panasonic Z95A and Z93A are simply very accomplished TVs, offering a rare combination of a 4K OLED panel and a 144Hz maximum refresh rate. PC gamers take note.

Dolby Vision IQ Precision Detail adjusts the light levels in each area of the screen to draw out more detail, without cranking the overall brightness to the point of being washed out.

There’s no news on availability or pricing for the Panasonic Z95A and Z93A with Fire TV, but we’ll keep you posted.

Jon Mundy
Jon Mundy

