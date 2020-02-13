AirPods Pro vs Galaxy Buds Plus: What’s the difference?

Samsung’s latest phones are now official and the Galaxy Buds Plus made an appearance alongside the new Galaxy S20 series.

Samsung’s new earbuds are a step up from their predecessor (hence the addition of “Plus”) but – at £90 less – can they possibly keep up with Apple’s excellent AirPods Pro?

AirPods Pro vs Galaxy Buds Plus – Price

The Galaxy Buds Plus won’t actually set you back much more than the regular Galaxy Buds. At £159 with the wireless charging case, these headphones are just £20 more than their predecessor and (more importantly) significantly cheaper than the AirPods Pro.

You can currently pick up Apple’s premium earbuds for £249 with the wireless charging case – that’s £90 more than the Galaxy Buds Plus.

Of course, there are reasons for this. The AirPods offer ANC – for example – a highly sought after feature in a pair of headphones.

That said, it’s difficult to ignore the price difference, especially when Samsung is shipping out the new Buds Plus free with pre-orders for some of its higher-end smartphones.

AirPods Pro vs Galaxy Buds Plus – Design

The design of the Galaxy Buds Plus is very similar to its predecessor. The shape is round and discreet next to the obvious tail on the AirPods Pro.

Both sets of headphones come with rubber tips to keep them secure and the Buds Plus rated IPX2 for water and sweat-proof resistance, making both options capable of withstanding a couple of hours at the gym.

The Galaxy Buds Plus come in a bigger variety of colours – white, black and cloud blue – while the AirPods only come in the iconic white, but do offer free engraving for a more personalised pair of AirPods.

Both headphones have touch controls so you can tap to move between songs, answer calls and more.

AirPods Pro vs Galaxy Buds Plus – Features

One of the biggest perks the AirPods Pro have over the Galaxy Buds Plus is active noise cancellation. ANC is where the Pros stepped up from the original AirPods, leaving their predecessors (and the Galaxy Buds) in the dust.

While the Galaxy Buds Plus lack ANC, they do boast dual dynamic drivers and three built-in mics for clearer call quality.

The Buds also have an Ambient sound option to allow their wearer to let in environmental noise. This is very similar to Apple’s Transparency Mode, which is essentially the antithesis to ANC for those moments you need to listen out for what is happening around you.

As far as battery is concerned, which is best for you depends on how often you take your headphones out of their case.

The AirPods Pro have the better battery life, with 24 hours in the charging case next to the Galaxy Bud Plus’s 22. However, if you tend to listen for long periods of time, you might be better off with the Galaxy Buds which can last for 11 hours out of the case. The AirPods, in comparison, drop off after five – four and a half with ANC or Transparency Mode switched on.

While both headphones are relatively fast charging, you can expect Samsung’s to be a pinch faster with three hours battery from a quick 10 minute charge. Apple’s earphones are close behind with a five minute charge able to provide one hour of battery and 10 minutes – presumably – able to offer two.

Both earbuds are compatible with Qi-certified wireless chargers, though the Galaxy Buds take advantage of Samsung’s wireless power share feature, so if you’re running low you can use your smartphone to juice up your earbuds.

AirPods Pro vs Galaxy Buds Plus – Early Verdict

It’s a surprisingly close call for these two considering the sizable price difference, but what you should get definitely depends on what you’re looking for from a pair of headphones.

It’s difficult to evaluate the sound at this stage as we haven’t yet gotten a chance to test out the Galaxy Bud Plus, but if you want a pair with ANC, the AirPods will be a better bet.

If you’re on a budget or are looking for a pair of earbuds that will keep going all day, the Galaxy Bud Plus might be worth considering – especially if you’re considering taking advantage of the fantastic pre-order deals on the Galaxy S20 smartphones.

