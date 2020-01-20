Samsung Galaxy Buds+ – Everything we know about Samsung’s new true wireless

Rumours have emerged that Samsung has a sequel to its Galaxy Buds wireless earbuds in the works, imaginatively called the Galaxy Buds+.

Scuttlebutt suggest that Samsung had been experiencing pangs of envy after seeing Apple launch its AirPods Pro true wireless to a warm reception last year.

So it has drawn up a response in the form of its Galaxy Buds sequel. ‘Reliable sources’ have spoken to SamMobile said improvements would be made to sound quality, microphone performance and battery life.

Mot much is known, but here’s everything we do know about the Samsung Galaxy Buds+.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ – What features do they have?

From what we can gather, the Galaxy Buds+ won’t have an assortment of new features. Think of them as a refinement of the formula that was established with the first generation earbuds.

That means it won’t have any form of active noise cancellation. To some this is a disappointment, but considering that Galaxy Buds went on sale for £140, the inclusion of active noise cancellation at that price would have been a surprise.

It’s a feature we’ve only seen in efforts close the £200 and over. And as the Galaxy Buds+ won’t be in competition with the Apple AirPods Pro or Sony WF-1000XM3 in terms of price and features, there more likely to be duking it out with the Audio-Technica ATH-CKS5TW, entry-level Apple AirPods and the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1.

Battery life is said to have grown from 58mAh to 85mAh, so we expect they’ll last longer than the Galaxy Buds’ 6 hour battery life. The number of microphones had been doubled to four, and improvement in this area would strengthen its ties to the upcoming Galaxy S20 that’s expected to be revealed at the Samsung Unpacked event on February 11th.

We would also expect the PowerShare feature to return, which uses the smartphone to power up charging case.

Other than that, there’s been no info on the design. We’d guesstimate that they’d look similar to the original, continuing the wing-tip design, compact form factor and stylish finish. Perhaps Samsung will also reveal if they carry an IP rating for more active users, too.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ price – How much do they cost?

The Galaxy Buds retailed for £139. If the Galaxy Buds+ aren’t adding much in terms of features, we’d expect them to stick around the same price.

Of course there is the Apple factor to take into account. Apple charges a premium and still manages to shift a huge number of units. Will Samsung adopt a similar approach?

Our thought would be to make them as affordable as they can be, rather than drive up the cost, as that will possibly highlight the differences between Samsung and Apple’s offerings, and not in a positive way if Samsung isn’t adding a killer feature.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ release date – When are they going on sale?

Last year the timeline was a February announcement and a March release. If the Galaxy Buds+ are announced at the same time as the Galaxy S20, we’d imagine they’d come off the production line not long after.

Mark a March release in the calendar, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if they launched in February around MWC in Barcelona.

