Nintendo is reportedly working on two new versions of the Switch

The Switch may still be selling at a rate that few would have predicted after the Wii U’s struggles, but Nintendo clearly thinks it can be given the kind of shot in the arm that’ll see it close in on the Xbox One and PS4, despite their multi-year headstarts.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Nintendo is planning not one, but two new revisions of the handheld/console-hybrid: one that will lose features and the other that’ll gain them.

The report is sadly light on details as to what they might be, but has more to offer on the cheaper version. It will lose the vibration feature, and the report suggests that it won’t have detachable Joy-Con controllers, making it seem more of a dedicated handheld than the dockable home console it is currently. That’s interesting, as it would imply that it’s just as much a rival to the 3DS as it is to the current Switch.

Little is written about the higher-end model, other than that it’ll have “enhanced features targeted at avid video gamers.” A source suggests that it will be more than just a faster console, although you could get quite some way with just that, given the Switch’s use of the four-year old Tegra X1 processor. Although it’ll naturally be a lot less powerful, it might be worth considering a new Switch as like the PS4 Pro to the regular PS4.

The good news is that we shouldn’t have too long to wait to see what a new Switch might involve. The report reckons that Nintendo will unveil the new hardware at around the time of E3, possibly in the form of a Nintendo Direct. That’s just 78 days away, so start the countdown…

What features would Nintendo need to add to an enhanced console to make you consider upgrading your existing Switch? Let us know on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.