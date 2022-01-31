Sony Xperia 1 IV: Here’s what we know about the upcoming flagship

Sony will soon release a new flagship smartphone, expected to be named the Xperia 1 IV. Here’s all we know about it so far, from camera hardware to performance specifications and more.

We named the Sony Xperia 1 III as “one of the most interesting phones” that we tested in 2021, and it was named as one of the best Android phones of the year. No wonder, then, that there is so much interest surrounding the launch of its sequel, known for now as the Sony Xperia 1 IV.

In the following article we have collected all of the available information on the device before its launch, so read on to learn what could be fourth-coming from Sony — including the latest rumours about the camera technology, internal specs, and much more.

So far, the only rumour that we’ve got regarding launch date is pointing towards May 2022. Sourced from a reliable leaker on the Chinese social media site Weibo (via Notebook Check), it does at least seem like a reasonable estimate based on previous entries in the series. Here are when the previous three handsets were announced:

Sony Xperia 1 — 25 February 2019

Sony Xperia 1 II — 24 February, 2020

Sony Xperia 1 III — 14 April 2021

One thing to bear in mind is that you still might not be able to buy the devices for some months after their launch; the Xperia 1 III wasn’t available until August, four months after its announcement.

Design

One thing that has distinguished Sony’s latest clutch of smartphones from its competitors more than anything else has been their distinctive design. With a 21:9 aspect ratio that’s supposed to be ideal for widescreen content, and the retention of a 3.5mm headphone jack and SD card slot, it’s plain to see why it has won over some fans.

However, according to Twitter tipster The Galox, something about that design could change in the series’ next iteration. With no further detail other than “improved design” we’ll just have to keep our eyes peeled for further rumours before launch, but this does hint at an unexpected shake-up.

Camera

The previously-mentioned Weibo source provided us with some information on the camera system of Sony’s next smartphone: the ultrawide sensor seems to be completely unchanged, but the telephoto and main wide angle snappers are both set to receive upgrades.

Sony Xperia 1 III Camera Module

In our review we described the Sony Xperia 1 III‘s ultrawide sensor as “good, if not quite as sharp as some of the competition”, so we might have hoped for this to have been revisited. However, our most urgent request would be that the Xperia 1 IV improves its shooting in low-light situations, so there’s still hope that we’ll see a significant upgrade in this department.

Performance

The previous Sony flagships have all come packing Qualcomm’s latest top-end Snapdragon chipset, and so it’s hardly a surprise to hear that the same is rumoured for the Xperia 1 IV as well.

Apparently it will arrive with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 onboard, so it should be able to deliver a powerful performance; on top of that, it’s said to boast a minimum 12GB of RAM, and a maximum of 16GB.

Battery

The other spec for which we’ve received an early tip-off is the battery, and here is where major improvements could be made. Not only will the capacity reportedly see a boost (up by 500mAh to a total of 5,000mAh), but it seems that the charging system will be overhauled as well. This time around, we can expect 45W fast-charging (rather than 30W), and the device is thought to support Qi wireless charging as well.