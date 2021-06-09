How to Watch Loki Episode 1: What time does Marvel stream hit Disney Plus?

The latest Disney Plus original series Loki lands on Wednesday June 9 – a couple of days early! Here’s when and how to watch the new Marvel streaming series.

Thor’s impish sibling Loki returns to our screens with his own dedicated spin-off series and it arrives on Disney Plus today – June 9. It’s arguably the most anticipated Marvel show yet, following the dual successes of WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Solider.

Originally, the new Marvel Studios Series was to debut on Friday June 11 with new episodes landing every week thereafter. However, Disney is pushing this one forward slightly, which is great news for those who can’t wait to see Tom Hiddlestone reprise his role as the devilish Asgardian God of Mischief.

How to watch Loki on Disney Plus

You can catch the first episode of Loki on Disney Plus at 8am UK time on Wednesday June 9. Disney has regularly dropped new episodes at this time because it’s also midnight Pacific Time in the US. That allows everyone to join in the fun on the same date. A new episode will then drop each week.

For Brits, it might be an opportunity to watch first thing in the morning before work, thus avoiding any spoilers that may be posted online throughout the day.

In order to watch you’ll need an active Disney Plus subscription. Unfortunately, the days of free trials are over. You can head to DisneyPlus.com to sign up for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year (a saving of 15%). For that outlay you’ll also get a tremendous wealth of content from Marvel, Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star.

Didn’t Loki die in Avengers: Infinity War?

Yes, he did. Loki perished following the infamous snap of Thanos’ fingers and wasn’t among those resurrected by the events of Avengers: Endgame. So what’s he doing with his own spin-off? Well, as Marvel often cares to do, there is an alternate version of Loki dating back to 2012.

Remember when he got away from S.H.I.E.L.D during Avengers: Endgame with the Tesseract during the time-travelling scene back to the Battle of New York? Well the new Disney Plus series picks up the character on this timeline.

What is the plot of Loki?

After his escape, Loki is arrested by the Time Variance Authority because his theft of the Tesseract created an alternate timeline within the MCU. Typically, these lads don’t mess around and earmark those messing with the true timeline for deletion. However, the agency, and Owen Wilson’s Agent Mobius in particular, have a problem the God of Mischief might be able to help with. He may be able to save his bacon if he can stop being a fiendish rogue for once.

You can check out the most recent trailer below: