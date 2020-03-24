Can you watch Disney Plus on a Now TV box?

Disney Plus is finally live in the UK, and the timing couldn’t be any better given the nation is now on lockdown for the foreseeable future.

Weeks before the Disney Plus UK launch, Sky was quick to announce the new streaming service and all of that Marvel, Pixar, Disney and Star Wars content would be integrated within the Sky Q set-top box.

But what about Now TV, the Sky-owned streaming service which brings access to Sky Sports, Cinema and Entertainment on a contract-free basis?

Well for the time being, there’s no integration within the service and no means of obtaining the standalone Disney Plus app via the Now TV app store.

Sky has said that owners of the Now TV set-top box and Now TV Stick devices will see the app launch “in the coming months.”

With that in mind, we wouldn’t be holding our breath for a quick launch as the company probably wants to maximise the attractiveness to current and potential Sky Q customers. However, it’s not the worst news in the world for Now TV subscribers because Sky Cinema still has an absolute buttload of Disney, Marvel and Star Wars content available within the library for the time being.

Disney Plus is available on the Amazon Fire TV range, while streaming from a Chromecast device is possible, as well as more recent Apple TV set-top boxes.

Naturally, the PS4 and Xbox One consoles have apps ready to go at launch, while newer smart TVs from LG, Sony, Philips and Samsung are also rocking the Disney Plus app. Of course there are apps for iOS and Android, while it’s also possible to watch Disney Plus in the UK via your computer’s web browser.

Following a pre-launch promotional period Disney Plus is now available at the full price of £5.99 a month or £59.99 a month for the entire year. There are a number of promotions floating around with third-parties so keep your eyes peeled for those.

