No Halloween is complete without Pennywise the dancing clown coming to pay you a visit, so here’s everything you need to know to stream IT Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 at home.

Very few horror films of the last decade have commanded quite so much attention as the IT series. As an adaptation of Stephen King’s classic novel, the two films update the story whilst also taking some inspiration from the beloved 1990 TV series adaptation that starred Tim Curry.

There’s so much detail crammed into these films that repeated viewings are a must, and if you’re lucky enough to be approaching them for the first time then you’re in for a terrifying treat.

How to watch IT Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 in the UK

The two recent adaptation take viewers to the small town of Derry, replete with incredible performances and a wonderful dose of nostalgia, not to mention bone-chilling scares that come from watching a clown who wants to eat children.

You can find IT Chapter One, which is the film that focuses on the Losers Club as kids, on Amazon Prime Video, but unfortunately it’s not included as part of the Prime Video subscription, only being available to rent or purchase. IT Chapter Two has the same fate, and it seems that both of these films aren’t available to stream with any subscription right now.

What is IT about?

Originally a novel written by horror enthusiast Stephen King, IT’s plot revolves around the presence of Pennywise the dancing clown, an evil entity that has resided in Derry’s sewer system since the town was established.

The movies do have slightly different takes on the narrative, but the main story elements are still largely faithful to the core text; we follow the Losers Club, seven young outcasts in Derry who encounter Pennywise on multiple occasions and make it their job to take him out.

A truly creepy tale to tune into on Halloween, just remember that down here, you’ll float too.