How to watch Halloween during the spookiest time of the year

It’s the perfect time of the year to settle down and watch some gory films, and the original Halloween is a great place to start.

Halloween is almost here, which means that winter is also drawing ever closer and before we know it we’ll be streaming our favourite Christmas movies and focusing on the festivities of December.

If you’re not ready to let go of autumn and want to experience a few scares before the year rushes to an end then Halloween is a great movie to get you into the spooky spirit.

Keep scrolling to learn how you can watch this iconic movie in the UK.

How to watch Halloween in the UK

If you want to catch up with Micheal Myers, you will find him on Netflix, as well as on Amazon Prime’s StarzPlay, though you will need a subscription to both of these services to watch.

StarzPlay specifically is an additional expense that goes on top of your Amazon Prime membership, but there is a 7-day free trial promotion for anyone who hasn’t tried it yet.

What is Halloween about?

Halloween is a classic horror movie made in 1978 that focuses on the deranged and dangerous Michael Myers, who takes clear joy in hunting down teenage babysitters on the night of Halloween.

The opening of the film really sets the tone; a six-year-old Michael kills his older sister on Halloween night in 1963, setting him on a path of destruction and murder right out of the gate.

Myers ends up being sent to a psychiatric hospital where he stays for roughly 15 years, before breaking out – obviously on Halloween – to cause more mayhem and havoc.

There are also plenty of sequels and remakes of this beloved franchise, so if you decide you want to see more of Michael Myers then there’s plenty of films out there.