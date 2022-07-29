 large image

How to scan documents with the iPhone Notes app

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’ve ever needed to scan a document on the go, you may have found yourself rooting through the App Store looking for a decent app. What many people don’t know is that there’s actually a scanning function built right into your iPhone. Here’s how to scan documents in the Notes app.

You can use the Notes app to scan documents on your iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch. You can even sign the document and share the note with others once you’re done, which is incredibly useful for signing digital contracts when you don’t have your PC on hand.

Keep reading to learn how to scan documents in the Notes app on your iPhone…

What you’ll need: 

  • An iPhone 
  • A document to scan

The Short Version 

  1. Create a new note
  2. Tap the camera icon
  3. Choose Scan Documents
  4. Hold the camera over you document
  5. Hit Save

  1. Step
    1

    Tap to create a new note

    You can find the icon in the bottom right corner of the Notes app. How to scan documents in the iPhone Notes app

  2. Step
    2

    Tap the camera icon

    This is can be found halfway down the screen above the keyboard. How to scan documents in the iPhone Notes app

  3. Step
    3

    Select Scan Documents

    This will take you to the camera view. How to scan documents in the iPhone Notes app

  4. Step
    4

    Hover the camera over you document (or anything you want to scan)

    If you have the Auto setting on, the camera will automatically detect and scan your document. If you don’t, tap the word Manual in the top right corner to turn Auto on. How to scan documents in the iPhone Notes app

  5. Step
    5

    Hit Save

    Your document will now be embedded in your note page. How to scan documents in the iPhone Notes app

Troubleshooting

How do you turn the Auto setting on?

You can toggle between automatic and manual scanning by tapping the word in the top right corner when in the camera view. From there, you can then adjust the size and shape of your document by dragging the corners captured in the scan.

How do you sign a document?

If you want to sign the document you just scanned, simply hit the Share icon and tap the Markup icon. Then just tap Add and then Signature to add a saved signature or create a new one.

