How to share notes with other people on an iPhone

Here is the easiest way to share the notes you make on your iPhone.

The Notes app on the iPhone is great for making your weekly shopping list, jotting down random thoughts during the day and noting important dates.

But have you ever wanted to share your notes with a friend? Taking a screenshot or copying and pasting the text takes extra time, and it doesn’t allow your friends to collaborate on your notes with ease.

Thankfuklly, Apple has made it so you can share your notes with friends and family at just the push of a button. Keep reading to find out how you can start sharing your notes from your iPhone.

What we used

We used an iPhone 13 Pro running iOS 15

The Short Version

Open your iPhone

Click on your Notes app

Click on Notes

Choose the note you want to share

Click the hamburger menu

Press Share note

Choose how you want to share your note

Step

1 Open your iPhone Unlock and open your iPhone to start the process. Step

2 Click on your Notes app Find your Notes app and click on it. The app looks like a yellow notepad. Step

3 Click on Notes Click on the Notes app that is under the iCloud subheading. This process will not work with Notes that are in the On My iPhone section. Step

4 Choose the note you want to share Click on the note that you want to share with your friends. Step

5 Click the hamburger menu Once you are in the note you want to share, click on the hamburger menu. It is a yellow circle with three dots in the middle and is located in the top right-hand corner of the screen. Step

6 Press Share note Out of the drop-down menu that is presented, click on the first option that says Share note. Step

7 Choose how you want to share your note You will be taken to a new screen that will present you with multiple platforms to send your note on, with options including the Mail app, Gmail, Messenger and DropBox, among many others.