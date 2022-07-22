How to share notes with other people on an iPhone
Here is the easiest way to share the notes you make on your iPhone.
The Notes app on the iPhone is great for making your weekly shopping list, jotting down random thoughts during the day and noting important dates.
But have you ever wanted to share your notes with a friend? Taking a screenshot or copying and pasting the text takes extra time, and it doesn’t allow your friends to collaborate on your notes with ease.
Thankfuklly, Apple has made it so you can share your notes with friends and family at just the push of a button. Keep reading to find out how you can start sharing your notes from your iPhone.
What we used
- We used an iPhone 13 Pro running iOS 15
The Short Version
- Open your iPhone
- Click on your Notes app
- Click on Notes
- Choose the note you want to share
- Click the hamburger menu
- Press Share note
- Choose how you want to share your note
Step
1
Open your iPhone
Unlock and open your iPhone to start the process.
Step
2
Click on your Notes app
Find your Notes app and click on it. The app looks like a yellow notepad.
Step
3
Click on Notes
Click on the Notes app that is under the iCloud subheading. This process will not work with Notes that are in the On My iPhone section.
Step
4
Choose the note you want to share
Click on the note that you want to share with your friends.
Step
5
Click the hamburger menu
Once you are in the note you want to share, click on the hamburger menu. It is a yellow circle with three dots in the middle and is located in the top right-hand corner of the screen.
Step
6
Press Share note
Out of the drop-down menu that is presented, click on the first option that says Share note.
Step
7
Choose how you want to share your note
You will be taken to a new screen that will present you with multiple platforms to send your note on, with options including the Mail app, Gmail, Messenger and DropBox, among many others.
FAQs
Yes, you can share your notes with as many people as you want. Depending on how you send your notes, you can add multiple people to the message so more people can see it and collaborate.