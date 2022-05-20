How to turn on dark mode in Snapchat

Looking to save battery on your phone while using Snapchat or just like a darker UI? Here is the easiest way to turn on dark mode on Snapchat.

Dark mode has really come into its own in 2022, with so many of our favourite applications offering up this alternative viewing mode. Whether people prefer to read at night or just don’t want to strain their eyes as much, knowing how to turn on dark mode in your most used applications may come in handy more often than you think.

That being said, Snapchat also offers up dark mode for iOS users, and it’s a lot easier to turn on than you may think. It’s important to note that at the time of writing, there is no way to turn on Dark Mode in Snapchat on Android phones, though we will be sure to update this article when it is supported.

Keep reading to find out how you can turn dark mode on in Snapchat.

What we used

We used an iPhone 13 Pro running iOS 15 with Snapchat open

The Short Version

Open up Snapchat

Click on your Bitmoji

Press Settings

Scroll down

Click on App Appearance

Choose Dark Mode

Step

1 Open up Snapchat Open up the Snapchat app on your phone and make sure you are logged into the correct account. Step

2 Click on your Bitmoji Click on your Bitmoji, which sits in the top left-hand corner. It should look like you. Step

3 Press Settings Tap on the Settings button, it is in the top right-hand corner and looks like a small cog. Step

4 Scroll down Once you are on the Settings page, scroll down to get to the next step. Step

5 Click on App Appearance Once you have scrolled down, find the button that says App Appearance and click on it. Step

6 Choose Dark Mode Once you are on the App Appearance page, click on Dark Mode to turn on dark mode.