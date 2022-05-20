 large image

How to turn on dark mode in Snapchat

Looking to save battery on your phone while using Snapchat or just like a darker UI? Here is the easiest way to turn on dark mode on Snapchat.

Dark mode has really come into its own in 2022, with so many of our favourite applications offering up this alternative viewing mode. Whether people prefer to read at night or just don’t want to strain their eyes as much, knowing how to turn on dark mode in your most used applications may come in handy more often than you think.

That being said, Snapchat also offers up dark mode for iOS users, and it’s a lot easier to turn on than you may think. It’s important to note that at the time of writing, there is no way to turn on Dark Mode in Snapchat on Android phones, though we will be sure to update this article when it is supported.

Keep reading to find out how you can turn dark mode on in Snapchat.

What we used

The Short Version

  • Open up Snapchat
  • Click on your Bitmoji
  • Press Settings
  • Scroll down
  • Click on App Appearance
  • Choose Dark Mode

  1. Step
    1

    Open up Snapchat

    Open up the Snapchat app on your phone and make sure you are logged into the correct account. Open up the Snapchat application

  2. Step
    2

    Click on your Bitmoji

    Click on your Bitmoji, which sits in the top left-hand corner. It should look like you.Click on your Bitmoji in the corner

  3. Step
    3

    Press Settings

    Tap on the Settings button, it is in the top right-hand corner and looks like a small cog. Look at your Bitmoji page

  4. Step
    4

    Scroll down

    Once you are on the Settings page, scroll down to get to the next step.Scroll down from this page to continue

  5. Step
    5

    Click on App Appearance

    Once you have scrolled down, find the button that says App Appearance and click on it. Click on App Appereance to keep going

  6. Step
    6

    Choose Dark Mode

    Once you are on the App Appearance page, click on Dark Mode to turn on dark mode. Click on Dark Mode to continue

FAQs

Are there more options than Dark and Light mode?

Yes, you can choose between Light or Dark mode or click on the Match System option, which will match your iOS appearance settings, meaning that it will switch from Light to Dark depending on what your operating system is running on.

Does Android have a Dark Mode on Snapchat?

No, at the time of writing Android does not have Dark Mode support for Snapchat, meaning that only iPhone users are able to utilise this feature right now.

author icon

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

