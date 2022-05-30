How to delete a Snapchat account

Looking to start fresh with a new Snapchat account? Or maybe you’ve found yourself sharing more content on Instagram and TikTok over the years? Whatever the reason, we’ve put together this guide to teach you how to delete Snapchat.

To delete your account, you’ll first need to deactivate it. If you change your mind during this period, you can easily reactivate by signing in again. After 30 days, your deactivated account will be permanently deleted, meaning your Snaps, Chats, Story, friends, settings and data will be gone forever.

For this reason, you’ll probably want to download your data before deleting your account. Once you’ve rescued all your Chats and Memories, follow the steps below to delete your Snapchat account permanently on iOS, or scroll down to the bottom of this guide to delete it via Android or a web browser.

What you’ll need:

A smartphone or tablet

A Snapchat account to delete

The Short Version

Open Snapchat Head to your profile Tap the Settings icon Tap Delete Account Sign in to your account on the web Enter your login details one more time and hit Continue