 large image

How to delete a Snapchat account

Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

Looking to start fresh with a new Snapchat account? Or maybe you’ve found yourself sharing more content on Instagram and TikTok over the years? Whatever the reason, we’ve put together this guide to teach you how to delete Snapchat. 

To delete your account, you’ll first need to deactivate it. If you change your mind during this period, you can easily reactivate by signing in again. After 30 days, your deactivated account will be permanently deleted, meaning your Snaps, Chats, Story, friends, settings and data will be gone forever. 

For this reason, you’ll probably want to download your data before deleting your account. Once you’ve rescued all your Chats and Memories, follow the steps below to delete your Snapchat account permanently on iOS, or scroll down to the bottom of this guide to delete it via Android or a web browser.

What you’ll need: 

  • A smartphone or tablet 
  • A Snapchat account to delete 

The Short Version 

  1. Open Snapchat 
  2. Head to your profile 
  3. Tap the Settings icon 
  4. Tap Delete Account 
  5. Sign in to your account on the web 
  6. Enter your login details one more time and hit Continue

How to delete a Snapchat account

  1. Step
    1

    Open the Snapchat app

    These steps apply to the iOS app. For instructions for Android or the web browser, scroll to the FAQ section of this guide. Snapchat icon

  2. Step
    2

    Tap your Bitmoji

    This will take you to your Snapchat profile. If you don’t have a Bitmoji, just tap the icon up here. Snapchat camera

  3. Step
    3

    Tap the gear icon

    This will take you to your account settings. Snapchat profile

  4. Step
    4

    Tap Delete Account

    You may need to scroll down a bit to find this option. Snapchat settings

  5. Step
    5

    Enter your login details and tap Log In

    You can use your username or email to log in at this stage. Snapchat login

  6. Step
    6

    Enter your details once more and hit Continue to deactivate your Snapchat account

    After 30 days, your account will be permanently deleted. Delete Snapchat

FAQs

How to delete Snapchat on an Android device or browser

If you want to delete your account on an Android phone or web browser, head directly to Snapchat’s accounts portal.

Then just sign in with your username and password, enter your login details once again to confirm and click Continue to delete your account.

How to reactivate a Snapchat account

If you change your mind within 30 days of deactivating, simply log back in to the Snapchat app with your username and password. 

Just remember that you can’t use your email address to log in anymore and after 30 days your account will have been permanently deleted.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …
author icon

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

