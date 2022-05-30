How to delete a Snapchat account
Looking to start fresh with a new Snapchat account? Or maybe you’ve found yourself sharing more content on Instagram and TikTok over the years? Whatever the reason, we’ve put together this guide to teach you how to delete Snapchat.
To delete your account, you’ll first need to deactivate it. If you change your mind during this period, you can easily reactivate by signing in again. After 30 days, your deactivated account will be permanently deleted, meaning your Snaps, Chats, Story, friends, settings and data will be gone forever.
For this reason, you’ll probably want to download your data before deleting your account. Once you’ve rescued all your Chats and Memories, follow the steps below to delete your Snapchat account permanently on iOS, or scroll down to the bottom of this guide to delete it via Android or a web browser.
What you’ll need:
- A smartphone or tablet
- A Snapchat account to delete
The Short Version
- Open Snapchat
- Head to your profile
- Tap the Settings icon
- Tap Delete Account
- Sign in to your account on the web
- Enter your login details one more time and hit Continue
How to delete a Snapchat account
Step
1
Open the Snapchat app
These steps apply to the iOS app. For instructions for Android or the web browser, scroll to the FAQ section of this guide.
Step
2
Tap your Bitmoji
This will take you to your Snapchat profile. If you don’t have a Bitmoji, just tap the icon up here.
Step
3
Tap the gear icon
This will take you to your account settings.
Step
4
Tap Delete Account
You may need to scroll down a bit to find this option.
Step
5
Enter your login details and tap Log In
You can use your username or email to log in at this stage.
Step
6
Enter your details once more and hit Continue to deactivate your Snapchat account
After 30 days, your account will be permanently deleted.
FAQs
If you want to delete your account on an Android phone or web browser, head directly to Snapchat’s accounts portal.
Then just sign in with your username and password, enter your login details once again to confirm and click Continue to delete your account.
If you change your mind within 30 days of deactivating, simply log back in to the Snapchat app with your username and password.
Just remember that you can’t use your email address to log in anymore and after 30 days your account will have been permanently deleted.