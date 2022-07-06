There are seemingly thousands of effects available on Instagram right now, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for one more. Here’s how to make your own Instagram filter.

Despite what you might think, you don’t need to be a professional developer or artist to make your own Instagram filters. In fact, Meta has its own AR creation app – Spark AR Studio – which you can download for free to create Instagram and Facebook filters at home.

We’ve put together this step-by-step guide to teach you how to make and post your own Instagram effects using Spark AR…

What you’ll need:

Spark AR Studio

Facebook and Instagram accounts

How to make an Instagram filter Step

1 Open Spark AR Studio You can download the app from Facebook.com/sparkarhub/dashboard. Step

2 Choose a template or create your own filter from scratch We’ll be using the Face Distortion template for this example, but steps 5 to 10 will apply to any effect. Step

3 Click FaceDistortion to edit your filter If you’re making a mask, sticker or background, you may be asked to replace the placeholder asset with your own at this stage. Step

4 Make any adjustments to your filter Here, we’ve made the face and mouth bigger but you can make whatever changes you want to your filter. Step

5 Once you’re done, click Publish We’re now going to save the filter. Step

6 Click Export You’ll see a pop-up appear. Step

7 Name your filter and click Save to export it. This will save the filter to your computer as an .arexport file. Step

8 Click Publish again Next, we’re going to upload the filter. Step

9 Click Upload This will take you to Facebook’s Spark AR Hub. Step

10 Fill out your information, upload the file and hit Submit Facebook can take up to 24 hours to review your effect, so be patient.