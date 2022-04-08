Having a Google account grants you to access Gmail, YouTube, Google Docs and lets you set up an Android phone using a single set of login details. Here’s how to make an account.

Whether you’ve just bought a new phone, are tired of remembering multiple passwords or are trying to ditch an embarrassing email handle from years ago, we’ve put together this step-by-step guide to teach you how to do it.

Keep reading to learn how to create a new Google account in six easy steps.

What you’ll need:

A laptop, phone or tablet

The Short Version

Head to Google’s account sign up page Fill out your details Choose a new email address and password Adjust your account personalisation settings Confirm that you accept Google’s terms

How to make a Google account Step

1 Go to Google’s sign up page You can do this on a desktop, phone or tablet browser. Step

2 Fill out your details and click Next That includes your name, a name for your new email address and a password you’ll use to log in to the account. Step

3 You can also add a phone number or email address to help you recover the account if you forget your password. Step

4 Choose whether or not to adjust your personalisation settings and click Next We clicked Express Personalisation to skip this step for now. If you want to limit features like targeted ads and web and app activity, choose Manual Personalisation and follow the 5 steps on screen. Step

5 Scroll down and click Confirm Make sure to read through all of the information of this page to ensure you’re happy with these settings before you move on. Step

6 Click I agree to create your new Google account Again, be sure to read through Google’s privacy policy and terms of service before agreeing to them.