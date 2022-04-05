How to change Chromebook password

Knowing how to change your Chromebook’s password can be a convenient thing to know if you feel like you’ve been using the same password for too long, or you’re forced to change it due to any potential security concerns.

Handily, the process for doing so isn’t too difficult, and we’re here to guide you through step-by-step.

So, without further ado, let’s get into it – here’s how to change your Chromebook’s password.

Disclaimer: Before we go any further, if you’re looking to change your login password for your Chromebook, this will mean changing your Google account password, as you can’t create separate passwords just for the device.

Step

1 Launch Chrome First things first, it’s a case of launching Google Chrome so you can access your Google account’s settings to go in and change the password. To do, simply click the Chrome icon and the browser should open. Step

2 Click your profile picture When you’ve opened Chrome, it’s then a case of hitting your profile picture in the top-right corner of the screen (not the one near the search bar, but the one within the actual confines of the browser window). Step

3 Select ‘Manage Your Google Account’ Once you’ve clicked your profile picture, you should be greeted with a list of the associated Google accounts you have. On the one you’ve got signed in, below your name and email address should be a large oval that says ‘Manage Your Google Account’. Press that to proceed. Step

4 Press ‘Security’ You should now be within a settings menu specifically for your Google account, and down the left-hand side should be a list of sections with one labelled ‘Security’. It’s in here where you can go into and change your password. Step

5 Head into ‘Signing Into Google’ and then select ‘Password’ Once inside the security tab, scroll down a couple of the sections and you should find the ‘Signing Into Google’ section where you can check things such as your password and two-step verification.



To begin the process to change your password, press on the ‘Password’ section.

Step

6 Enter your current password and press ‘Next’ Before entering your new password, Google requires you to enter your current one to make sure that’s it’s you signing in. The chances are this stage will also feature two factor authentication in the form of a texted code or a Yes/No prompt on another device. Step

7 Create a new password and select ‘Change Password’ Once you’ve entered your password, then Google will allow you to create a new password and enter it in. When you’ve done this, press the ‘Change Password’ button. The process is complete.