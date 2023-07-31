iPhone 15 Pro could get Apple closer to the holy grail

We’re probably around six weeks away from the launch of the iPhone 15 range and the fog might be starting to clear.

According to the well-connected Mark Gurman, Apple is moving ever closer to the holy grail of an all-screen iPhone with no bezels. Writing in his weekly Power On newsletter, Gurman said Apple will use a technology debuted in the Apple Watch in order to slim down the bezels on the Pro and Pro Max models.

The low-injection pressure over-molding (LIPO) technology first used on the Apple Watch Series 7 will stink the borders to just 1.5mm, according to Gurman. He doesn’t say whether this will result in an overall larger display sizes.

The Pro models will also feature a titanium edges for the first time, replacing the stainless steel. This should relieve some of the issues we’ve seen with fingerprints on. He also says the Apple will move to a brand new 3-namometer chip, while the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will include the A16 chip that featured in the iPhone 14 Pro.

All four iPhone 15 models will revert to USB-C to comply with the European Union’s edict that mobile devices need to have a standard charger for environmental reasons. Also, the standard iPhone 15 models will get the Dynamic Island reserved for the Pro iPhone 14 models.

In terms of the cameras, Gurman speaks of “Major rear camera upgrades, including updated lenses and the ability to get a much wider range of optical zoom on the largest model.”

Gurman also said Apple had considered changing the buttons on the Pro models to introduce the long rumoured touch-sensitive buttons with haptic feedback similar to the trackpads on Mac. It would have enabled new software tricks and reduce breakable components, the reporter writes. Instead Apple will go with turning the mute switch into a customisable ‘Action button’

He wrote: “The enhancement, codenamed Bongo, was cancelled after a slew of engineering problems. There also were concerns about the cost increase compared with regular buttons. In the end, the company decided to keep standard buttons for volume and power, but turn the mute/ring switch into a so-called Action button — like on the Apple Watch — that users can customize via software.”