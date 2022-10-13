 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sony and Honda announce electric car for 2026

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Sony and Honda have announced that the fruits of their joint electric car venture will hit the market in 2026.

We learned that Sony was getting into the car game (no, not Gran Turismo 7) back in early March, when it announced a partnership with its compatriots at Honda. This joint initiative was subsequently named as Sony Honda Mobility.

Now the two companies have announced the first Sony Honda EV will be hitting roads in 2026. Online pre-orders for the car will commence in 2025, initially in the US and Japan markets, with Europe also under consideration.

As reported by Reuters, the new Sony Honda electric car will be priced at a premium, whilst Sony will be providing a new software system that will encourage monthly billing on entertainment and other services, much like a smartphone.

“As safe driving technology will continue to evolve and the amount of concentration required to drive will be reduced, we should consider new ways to enjoy and spend time in the cabin space as a whole,” said Sony Honda Mobility president Izumi Kawanishi.

As you’d expect, Honda is handling all the car bits while Sony has been tasked with producing the software side of the equation. Sony will also handle sensors for an autonomous drive system will allow drivers to pay more attention to all that content they’re paying a monthly fee for.

That’s all we have in terms of solid information at present. Key details such as pricing, battery range, and even the car platform that the new EV will sit on are apparently still up in the air.

You might like…

Mini reveals Pokémon-themed concept EV

Mini reveals Pokémon-themed concept EV

Jon Mundy 2 months ago
Tesla cars can now detect and adjust for potholes

Tesla cars can now detect and adjust for potholes

Jon Mundy 3 months ago
Tesla defies expectations and Elon Musk controversy with bumper profits

Tesla defies expectations and Elon Musk controversy with bumper profits

Jon Mundy 6 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.