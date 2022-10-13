Sony and Honda announce electric car for 2026

Sony and Honda have announced that the fruits of their joint electric car venture will hit the market in 2026.

We learned that Sony was getting into the car game (no, not Gran Turismo 7) back in early March, when it announced a partnership with its compatriots at Honda. This joint initiative was subsequently named as Sony Honda Mobility.

Now the two companies have announced the first Sony Honda EV will be hitting roads in 2026. Online pre-orders for the car will commence in 2025, initially in the US and Japan markets, with Europe also under consideration.

As reported by Reuters, the new Sony Honda electric car will be priced at a premium, whilst Sony will be providing a new software system that will encourage monthly billing on entertainment and other services, much like a smartphone.

“As safe driving technology will continue to evolve and the amount of concentration required to drive will be reduced, we should consider new ways to enjoy and spend time in the cabin space as a whole,” said Sony Honda Mobility president Izumi Kawanishi.

As you’d expect, Honda is handling all the car bits while Sony has been tasked with producing the software side of the equation. Sony will also handle sensors for an autonomous drive system will allow drivers to pay more attention to all that content they’re paying a monthly fee for.

That’s all we have in terms of solid information at present. Key details such as pricing, battery range, and even the car platform that the new EV will sit on are apparently still up in the air.