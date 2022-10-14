Spotlight makes it incredibly easy to search for any app or content you want to find on your iPhone, but how do you stop an app from showing up?

Spotlight is Apple’s built-in search bar. The feature allows you to locate apps, along with the content inside those apps such as mail, messages and photos, all in one place.

Beyond the apps on your phone, you can use Spotlight to convert units, do maths equations and check stock and currency information. You can even search for results on the web, including details about musicians, actors, TV shows and sports teams.

In iOS 16, Spotlight has gotten smarter, with more image results from apps like Messages, Notes and Files, and the ability to start a timer or run a shortcut directly from the search bar.

However, there are probably some apps you’re tired of seeing fill your results, such as apps you use less or ones with far too much irrelevant content. Keep reading to learn how to stop a specific app from appearing in Spotlight search on your iPhone.

How to stop an app showing in Spotlight search on an iPhone

Open your settings

We'll be using iOS 16, but this should work in iOS 15 too.

Choose an app

This can be any app you don't want to see in Spotlight search.

Tap Siri & Search

The icon is the Siri icon.

Toggle Show App In Search off

This should automatically switch Show Content In Search off as well. You can also toggle Show Content In Search off alone if you want to see the app in Spotlight but not any content from that app.