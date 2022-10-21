Rotating an image is one of the most basic skills you should learn when you start using Photoshop, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy to find. Here’s how to rotate an image in just a few clicks.

Whether you snapped a photo on your phone in landscape and it saved in a portrait orientation, you’re rotating some text to add to an image or you just want to see how your project looks from another angle, the ability to rotate an image is an incredibly useful tool to have at your disposal when using Photoshop.

Read on to learn how to rotate an image in Photoshop by 90 degrees or 180 degrees, clockwise or anti-clockwise.

What you’ll need

Adobe Photoshop

A Creative Cloud subscription

The Short Version

Open your image in Photoshop Click Image Hover over Image Rotation Choose how you want to rotate your image

Step

1 Open your image in Photoshop This can be any image or document you want to rotate. Step

2 Click Image You’ll find this option in the menu bar at the top of your screen. Step

3 Hover over Image Rotation You can find this about halfway down the drop-down menu. Step

4 Choose how you want to rotate your image You can choose between 90 degrees clockwise, 90 degrees counter-clockwise, 180 degrees and flipping your image.