How to crop in Photoshop

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

Cropping is a basic Photoshop skill that comes in handy all the time. We’ve put together this short guide to explain how to do it. 

Whether you’re cutting unnecessary information out of a screenshot, chopping the top and bottom off a photo to fit a Twitter header or trying to get the framing perfect on a holiday snap, there are countless reasons you might need to crop an image. 

Scroll down to learn how to crop an image in just a few easy steps. 

What you’ll need: 

  • A computer with Photoshop 
  • A Creative Cloud subscription 

The Short Version 

  1. Open your image in Photoshop
  2. Click the Crop icon 
  3. Drag the borders inward 
  4. Click the tick icon to confirm

How to crop in Photoshop

  1. Step
    1

    Open your image in Photoshop

    We’re going to crop the trees out of this photo. How to crop in Photoshop

  2. Step
    2

    Click on the Crop icon

    This will be on the left side of the screen. How to crop in Photoshop

  3. Step
    3

    Drag the edges of the image in until you’re happy with the result

    You can click and drag the edges to crop each side in, or use the corners to adjust two sides at once. You can also click and drag the image to fit your new crop. Head down to the FAQs section for more tips at this stage. How to crop in Photoshop

  4. Step
    4

    Click the tick icon to crop the photo

    That’s it! You should now have a cropped image. How to crop in Photoshop

FAQs

Can I lock the aspect ratio?

If you want to keep the same aspect ratio, just hold Shift as you drag in from the corner of the image.

How do I straighten the image?

You can also straighten an image with the crop tool. To do this, click the Crop icon, click Straighten and draw a horizontal or vertical line across a horizon or edge in your image to line the elements up using that as a guide.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London.
Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

