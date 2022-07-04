Cropping is a basic Photoshop skill that comes in handy all the time. We’ve put together this short guide to explain how to do it.

Whether you’re cutting unnecessary information out of a screenshot, chopping the top and bottom off a photo to fit a Twitter header or trying to get the framing perfect on a holiday snap, there are countless reasons you might need to crop an image.

Scroll down to learn how to crop an image in just a few easy steps.

What you’ll need:

A computer with Photoshop

A Creative Cloud subscription

The Short Version

Open your image in Photoshop Click the Crop icon Drag the borders inward Click the tick icon to confirm

How to crop in Photoshop Step

1 Open your image in Photoshop We’re going to crop the trees out of this photo. Step

2 Click on the Crop icon This will be on the left side of the screen. Step

3 Drag the edges of the image in until you’re happy with the result You can click and drag the edges to crop each side in, or use the corners to adjust two sides at once. You can also click and drag the image to fit your new crop. Head down to the FAQs section for more tips at this stage. Step

4 Click the tick icon to crop the photo That’s it! You should now have a cropped image.