How to crop in Photoshop
Cropping is a basic Photoshop skill that comes in handy all the time. We’ve put together this short guide to explain how to do it.
Whether you’re cutting unnecessary information out of a screenshot, chopping the top and bottom off a photo to fit a Twitter header or trying to get the framing perfect on a holiday snap, there are countless reasons you might need to crop an image.
Scroll down to learn how to crop an image in just a few easy steps.
What you’ll need:
- A computer with Photoshop
- A Creative Cloud subscription
The Short Version
- Open your image in Photoshop
- Click the Crop icon
- Drag the borders inward
- Click the tick icon to confirm
How to crop in Photoshop
Step
1
Open your image in Photoshop
We’re going to crop the trees out of this photo.
Step
2
Click on the Crop icon
This will be on the left side of the screen.
Step
3
Drag the edges of the image in until you’re happy with the result
You can click and drag the edges to crop each side in, or use the corners to adjust two sides at once. You can also click and drag the image to fit your new crop. Head down to the FAQs section for more tips at this stage.
Step
4
Click the tick icon to crop the photo
That’s it! You should now have a cropped image.
FAQs
If you want to keep the same aspect ratio, just hold Shift as you drag in from the corner of the image.
You can also straighten an image with the crop tool. To do this, click the Crop icon, click Straighten and draw a horizontal or vertical line across a horizon or edge in your image to line the elements up using that as a guide.