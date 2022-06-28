Looking to cut a photobomber, animal or any other unwanted distractions out of an image? We’ve put together this guide to teach you how to do it in just a few steps.

Adobe has packed a bunch of intelligent tools into Photoshop that make removing objects easy. This includes an Object Selection tool to identify the person, animal or object you want gone and Content-Aware Fill to seamlessly cover the leftover space with details plucked straight from your image so you’d never even know something was there.

Keep reading to learn how to use them to remove an object in Photoshop.

What you’ll need:

A computer with Photoshop

A Creative Cloud subscription

The Short Version

Open an image in Photoshop Use the Object Selection tool to select an object Expand your selection Use Content-Aware Fill to take the object out of the image

How to remove objects in Photoshop Step

1 Open an image This can be any image you want to remove an object from. Step

2 Click on the Object Selection tool This will be on the left hand side of the screen. Step

3 Click and drag over the object you want to remove Photoshop will automatically select the object. Step

4 Click Select This can be found in the menu bar. Step

5 Click Modify This will bring up more options. Step

6 Click Expand You’ll see a pop-up window to expand your selection. Step

7 Click OK We also changed the number to 8 pixels. Step

8 Click Edit It can be found in the menu bar. Step

9 Click Content-Aware Fill This will remove the object from the image. Step

10 Click OK to confirm You can also make adjustments using the Content-Aware Fill setting to ensure the image is seamless. Step

11 That’s it! The object has been removed.