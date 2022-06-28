 large image

How to remove objects in Photoshop

Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

Looking to cut a photobomber, animal or any other unwanted distractions out of an image? We’ve put together this guide to teach you how to do it in just a few steps.

Adobe has packed a bunch of intelligent tools into Photoshop that make removing objects easy. This includes an Object Selection tool to identify the person, animal or object you want gone and Content-Aware Fill to seamlessly cover the leftover space with details plucked straight from your image so you’d never even know something was there.

Keep reading to learn how to use them to remove an object in Photoshop.

What you’ll need: 

  • A computer with Photoshop 
  • A Creative Cloud subscription 

The Short Version 

  1. Open an image in Photoshop 
  2. Use the Object Selection tool to select an object 
  3. Expand your selection 
  4. Use Content-Aware Fill to take the object out of the image

How to remove objects in Photoshop

  1. Step
    1

    Open an image

    This can be any image you want to remove an object from. how to remove objects in Photoshop

  2. Step
    2

    Click on the Object Selection tool

    This will be on the left hand side of the screen. how to remove objects in Photoshop

  3. Step
    3

    Click and drag over the object you want to remove

    Photoshop will automatically select the object. how to remove objects in Photoshop

  4. Step
    4

    Click Select

    This can be found in the menu bar. how to remove objects in Photoshop

  5. Step
    5

    Click Modify

    This will bring up more options. how to remove objects in Photoshop

  6. Step
    6

    Click Expand

    You’ll see a pop-up window to expand your selection. how to remove objects in Photoshop

  7. Step
    7

    Click OK

    We also changed the number to 8 pixels. how to remove objects in Photoshop

  8. Step
    8

    Click Edit

    It can be found in the menu bar. how to remove objects in Photoshop

  9. Step
    9

    Click Content-Aware Fill

    This will remove the object from the image. how to remove objects in Photoshop

  10. Step
    10

    Click OK to confirm

    You can also make adjustments using the Content-Aware Fill setting to ensure the image is seamless. how to remove objects in Photoshop

  11. Step
    11

    That’s it!

    The object has been removed. how to remove objects in Photoshop

Troubleshooting

What if the result doesn’t look seamless?

The Content-Fill Aware tool allows you to adjust the results before you click OK. Click Custom to manually choose which parts of the image you want Photoshop to sample to fill the space left behind.

How do you remove backgrounds in Photoshop?

You can also remove the background from your image instead of the object. To do this, simply follow the steps in our guide.

