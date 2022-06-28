How to remove objects in Photoshop
Looking to cut a photobomber, animal or any other unwanted distractions out of an image? We’ve put together this guide to teach you how to do it in just a few steps.
Adobe has packed a bunch of intelligent tools into Photoshop that make removing objects easy. This includes an Object Selection tool to identify the person, animal or object you want gone and Content-Aware Fill to seamlessly cover the leftover space with details plucked straight from your image so you’d never even know something was there.
Keep reading to learn how to use them to remove an object in Photoshop.
What you’ll need:
- A computer with Photoshop
- A Creative Cloud subscription
The Short Version
- Open an image in Photoshop
- Use the Object Selection tool to select an object
- Expand your selection
- Use Content-Aware Fill to take the object out of the image
How to remove objects in Photoshop
Step
1
Open an image
This can be any image you want to remove an object from.
Step
2
Click on the Object Selection tool
This will be on the left hand side of the screen.
Step
3
Click and drag over the object you want to remove
Photoshop will automatically select the object.
Step
4
Click Select
This can be found in the menu bar.
Step
5
Click Modify
This will bring up more options.
Step
6
Click Expand
You’ll see a pop-up window to expand your selection.
Step
7
Click OK
We also changed the number to 8 pixels.
Step
8
Click Edit
It can be found in the menu bar.
Step
9
Click Content-Aware Fill
This will remove the object from the image.
Step
10
Click OK to confirm
You can also make adjustments using the Content-Aware Fill setting to ensure the image is seamless.
Step
11
That’s it!
The object has been removed.
Troubleshooting
The Content-Fill Aware tool allows you to adjust the results before you click OK. Click Custom to manually choose which parts of the image you want Photoshop to sample to fill the space left behind.
You can also remove the background from your image instead of the object. To do this, simply follow the steps in our guide.