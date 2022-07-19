 large image

How to make an image black and white in Photoshop

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Want to make your pics black and white? We’ve put together this guide to teach you how to convert any photo into a greyscale image in just a couple of clicks using Photoshop.

Displaying your photos in black and white allows you and your audience to focus on the textures and details in your image without being distracted by vibrant colours, sometimes making the subject pop even more than an eye-catching shade of red would.

It’s also a handy technique if you want to emulate a certain style of photography, make your pics look like they’ve been transported from another era or just add a bit of drama to your pics.

Scroll down to learn how to make any image black and white in Photoshop, along with how to edit the filter to get the result looking exactly how you want it to look.

What you’ll need: 

  • Adobe Photoshop 
  • A Creative Cloud subscription 

The Short Version 

  1. Open your image in Photoshop 
  2. Click Window 
  3. Click Adjustments 
  4. Choose Black & White 
  5. Select a preset or drag the sliders until you’re happy with the result

How to make an image black and white in Photoshop

  1. Step
    1

    Open your image in Photoshop

    This can be any image you want to make black and white. how to make an image black and white in photoshop

  2. Step
    2

    Click Window

    You can find the option in the menu barhow to make an image black and white in photoshop

  3. Step
    3

    Click Adjustments

    If you might also be able to find the Adjustments in a tab on the right side of the screen. how to make an image black and white in photoshop

  4. Step
    4

    Choose Black & White

    The icon looks like a half black and half white square, but you can hover over it to see the name of the effect if you’re unsure. how to make an image black and white in photoshop

  5. Step
    5

    Use the presets and sliders to make any changes

    This will allow you to finetune the look of your black and white image until you’re happy with the result. how to make an image black and white in photoshop

Troubleshooting

How to add a colour tone to your black and white image

You can add a colour tone to your image by ticking Tint box next to the presents and clicking the coloured square beside it to access the colour picker.

How to make an image black and white using an adjustment layer

You can also convert a photo into a black and white image using an adjustment layer. To do this, simply open your image in Photoshop, click Layer, click New Adjustment Layer and choose Black & White. Then name your layer and hit OK.

