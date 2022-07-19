Want to make your pics black and white? We’ve put together this guide to teach you how to convert any photo into a greyscale image in just a couple of clicks using Photoshop.

Displaying your photos in black and white allows you and your audience to focus on the textures and details in your image without being distracted by vibrant colours, sometimes making the subject pop even more than an eye-catching shade of red would.

It’s also a handy technique if you want to emulate a certain style of photography, make your pics look like they’ve been transported from another era or just add a bit of drama to your pics.

Scroll down to learn how to make any image black and white in Photoshop, along with how to edit the filter to get the result looking exactly how you want it to look.

What you’ll need:

Adobe Photoshop

A Creative Cloud subscription

The Short Version

Open your image in Photoshop Click Window Click Adjustments Choose Black & White Select a preset or drag the sliders until you’re happy with the result

How to make an image black and white in Photoshop Step

1 Open your image in Photoshop This can be any image you want to make black and white. Step

2 Click Window You can find the option in the menu bar Step

3 Click Adjustments If you might also be able to find the Adjustments in a tab on the right side of the screen. Step

4 Choose Black & White The icon looks like a half black and half white square, but you can hover over it to see the name of the effect if you’re unsure. Step

5 Use the presets and sliders to make any changes This will allow you to finetune the look of your black and white image until you’re happy with the result.