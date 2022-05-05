Have you deleted a WhatsApp message or thread that you didn’t mean to? Of course you have. We’ve all done it.

Did you know it’s really easy to recover those messages, as long as you act relatively swiftly? Here’s how to recover deleted WhatsApp messages.

This method will work whether you’re on iPhone or Android. It will require your chats to be backed up to iCloud and Google Drive respectively, but this should naturally be activated as park of the initial WhatsApp set-up.

What we used

We used the Realme 9 5G and the iPhone 13 Pro, but these methods will work on any iOS or Android device.

The Short Version

Uninstall WhatsApp

Reinstall WhatsApp

Set up WhatsApp

Restore backup

1 Uninstall WhatsApp Uninstall the WhatsApp app from your smartphone without manually backing up your chat. On iOS, press and hold on the app icon, then press Remove App, followed by Delete App.



The next stage of the WhatsApp set-up process will ask you to Restore backup. Hit the Restore button, followed by Next, to replace all the messages from your previous backup, including the message(s) you just deleted by mistake.

Finish the set-up by providing your name and tapping Next.



Finish the set-up by providing your name and tapping Next.