 large image

How to recover deleted WhatsApp messages

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Have you deleted a WhatsApp message or thread that you didn’t mean to? Of course you have. We’ve all done it.

Did you know it’s really easy to recover those messages, as long as you act relatively swiftly? Here’s how to recover deleted WhatsApp messages.

This method will work whether you’re on iPhone or Android. It will require your chats to be backed up to iCloud and Google Drive respectively, but this should naturally be activated as park of the initial WhatsApp set-up.

What we used

  • We used the Realme 9 5G and the iPhone 13 Pro, but these methods will work on any iOS or Android device.

The Short Version

  • Uninstall WhatsApp
  • Reinstall WhatsApp
  • Set up WhatsApp
  • Restore backup

  1. Step
    1

    Uninstall WhatsApp

    Uninstall the WhatsApp app from your smartphone without manually backing up your chat. On iOS, press and hold on the app icon, then press Remove App, followed by Delete App.

    On Android, either press and hold on the app icon and tap Uninstall, or press and drag the app icon up to the Uninstall section.WhatsApp delete

  2. Step
    2

    Reinstall WhatsApp

    Now head to the App Store (on iOS) or Google Play Store (on Android), search for the WhatsApp Messenger app, and install it once again.WhatsApp reinstall app

  3. Step
    3

    Set up WhatsApp

    Open the WhatsApp app and follow the steps to set it up. Tap Agree and Continue. Enter your phone number and tap Next. Enter the six digit verification code, and grant any permissions you’re asked to provide.WhatsApp reinstall app

  4. Step
    4

    Restore backup

    The next stage of the WhatsApp set-up process will ask you to Restore backup. Hit the Restore button, followed by Next, to replace all the messages from your previous backup, including the message(s) you just deleted by mistake.

    Finish the set-up by providing your name and tapping Next.WhatsApp restore backup

FAQs

How do I check when my last backup was?

Head into More > Settings > Chats > Chat backup, and your last backup will be listed.

How often does WhatsApp back up my chats?

Either daily, weekly, or monthly. You’ll need to restore your deleted messages before your phone backs up again.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way.
Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

