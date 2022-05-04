Tired of lugging around both your smartphone and your wallet? Thankfully, Apple and Google offer virtual wallets for contactless payments on iOS and Android. While Samsung users can use Google Pay, the company also supports a second option with Samsung Pay. We’ve put together this guide to show you how to set up and use the Samsung Pay app…

Samsung Pay is an app that allows you to carry all of your credit, debit and loyalty cards in one virtual wallet. This means you can access and pay with them with your smartphone or smartwatch anywhere contactless is supported.

Here in the UK, you can even use Samsung Pay to tap in and out of TFL services, like the tube, overground trains and London buses.

Keep reading to learn how to set it up, or scroll to the bottom of this page to see a list of devices and bank cards that support Samsung Pay…

What you’ll need:

A Samsung phone or smartwatch, like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Short Version

Install the Samsung Pay app Choose an authentication method Tap Add Card Enter your card details Agree to the terms and conditions Open the app next time you’re paying with contactless

How to use Samsung Pay Step

1 Download the Samsung Pay app You can find it in the Samsung Galaxy App store or the Google Play store. Step

2 Sign in to your Samsung account You might be signed in automatically. Step

3 Choose a pin or add your fingerprint This will allow you to authenticate any purchases you make. Step

4 Tap Add Card You can also add cards from the app’s home screen later. Step

5 Take a photo of your card and tap Next You can also choose to enter your card details manually. Step

6 Read the terms and conditions and tap Agree To All You might also be asked to verify your card at this point. If you are, simply follow the instructions that appear on screen. Step

7 You’re ready to pay Open the Samsung Pay app next time you’re at a contactless checkout and tap to pay. You can also swipe up from the bottom of your screen if you have Quick Access enabled.