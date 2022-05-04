 large image

How to use Samsung Pay

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

Tired of lugging around both your smartphone and your wallet? Thankfully, Apple and Google offer virtual wallets for contactless payments on iOS and Android. While Samsung users can use Google Pay, the company also supports a second option with Samsung Pay. We’ve put together this guide to show you how to set up and use the Samsung Pay app…

Samsung Pay is an app that allows you to carry all of your credit, debit and loyalty cards in one virtual wallet. This means you can access and pay with them with your smartphone or smartwatch anywhere contactless is supported.

Here in the UK, you can even use Samsung Pay to tap in and out of TFL services, like the tube, overground trains and London buses.

Keep reading to learn how to set it up, or scroll to the bottom of this page to see a list of devices and bank cards that support Samsung Pay…

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  1. Install the Samsung Pay app 
  2. Choose an authentication method 
  3. Tap Add Card 
  4. Enter your card details 
  5. Agree to the terms and conditions 
  6. Open the app next time you’re paying with contactless

How to use Samsung Pay

  1. Step
    1

    Download the Samsung Pay app

    You can find it in the Samsung Galaxy App store or the Google Play store. Samsung Pay installing

  2. Step
    2

    Sign in to your Samsung account

    You might be signed in automatically. Samsung Pay login page

  3. Step
    3

    Choose a pin or add your fingerprint

    This will allow you to authenticate any purchases you make. Samsung Pay add fingerprint

  4. Step
    4

    Tap Add Card

    You can also add cards from the app’s home screen later. Samsung Pay add card

  5. Step
    5

    Take a photo of your card and tap Next

    You can also choose to enter your card details manually. Scan card

  6. Step
    6

    Read the terms and conditions and tap Agree To All

    You might also be asked to verify your card at this point. If you are, simply follow the instructions that appear on screen. Samsung Pay terms and conditions

  7. Step
    7

    You’re ready to pay

    Open the Samsung Pay app next time you’re at a contactless checkout and tap to pay. You can also swipe up from the bottom of your screen if you have Quick Access enabled. Samsung Pay

FAQs

Which devices support Samsung Pay?

Samsung Pay is available on a wide range of phones from the brand’s Galaxy S, Z, Note, A and J series’, dating back as far as 2013’s Galaxy Note 3. 

It’s also available on many Samsung wearables, including the Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active, Gear and Gear Sport smartwatches. 

What bank cards can I add to my Samsung Pay wallet?

Samsung Pay supports the following cards in the UK: 

– American Express
– Cornercard UK
– Curve
– Danske Bank
– Engage
– First Direct
– HSBC
– John Lewis Finance
– M&S Bank
– Nationwide Building Society
– PerfectCard
– Prepaid Financial Services
– Santander
– Starling Bank
– The Co-operative Bank
– TransferWise

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London.
Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors' code of practice to underpin these standards.

